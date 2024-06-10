Trinity Church’s Strawberry Festival, Juneteenth, Newport Polo, and more.

Global ocean temperatures have been at record highs almost daily for over a year, and economies are feeling the heat.

The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) reminds pregnant women and families with children ages birth to five, and Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year.

Blood center holding several blood drives on June 14th, World Blood Donor Day

Dan Hurley is staying at Connecticut and has decided to turn down an offer to take over the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Monday, ending several days of speculation about his future and giving him an opportunity to try to guide the Huskies to a third consecutive NCAA championship.

Soilandro Disla charged with multiple firearm violations

Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 7 – 10, 2024

Nonstop service from Rhode Island to two popular destinations

One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on June 10th, 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade and a re-enactment, was a pivital moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution.

The Mavericks can stop worrying about who Boston’s best player is. Everyone is contributing to the Celtics’ quest for an unprecedented 18th NBA championship.

Unless something changes, the island’s only other cannabis dispensary will sell all its remaining supplies by September at the latest, and Martha’s Vineyard will run out of pot entirely, affecting more than 230 registered medical users and thousands more recreational ones.

The Newport Gulls led for a majority of Sunday evening’s matchup with the Bristol Blues, but a rough eighth inning for Newport turned out to be the difference as Bristol came out on top 3-2 in a rematch of last year’s championship series.

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Marine

Tuesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:27 pm | Low tide at 5:36 am & 5:25 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.5 days, 21% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Babes at 4:30 pm, The Fall Guy at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am & 6 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

The Helmway: Live Jazz with Dennis Hughes from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Your New Best Friend: Special adoption event at the Potter League for Animals

15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12

Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15

Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport

RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration

Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon

Cruise Ship Schedule

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

East Bay RI: Forgery, disorderly conduct charges top Portsmouth Police log

ecoRI News: $2 Million Cost of CRMC Reform Effort Disputed

WLNE: Crews to prepare for Phase 2 of work on Newport Pell Bridge