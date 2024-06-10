The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tuesday
On tap this week/weekend: Trinity Church’s Strawberry Festival, Juneteenth, Newport Polo, and more.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16
Trinity Church’s Strawberry Festival, Juneteenth, Newport Polo, and more.
The warming ocean is leaving coastal economies in hot water
Global ocean temperatures have been at record highs almost daily for over a year, and economies are feeling the heat.
RI Head Start Programs & RI Pre-K Lottery accepting applications for upcoming school year
The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) reminds pregnant women and families with children ages birth to five, and Head Start programs are accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year.
Rhode Island Blood Center encourages blood donations during the 20th Anniversary of World Blood Donor Day
Blood center holding several blood drives on June 14th, World Blood Donor Day
Dan Hurley turns down offer from Lakers, will stay at UConn to seek 3rd straight NCAA title
Dan Hurley is staying at Connecticut and has decided to turn down an offer to take over the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Monday, ending several days of speculation about his future and giving him an opportunity to try to guide the Huskies to a third consecutive NCAA championship.
Newport man arrested in Providence on gun possession charges
Soilandro Disla charged with multiple firearm violations
Newport Police summon/cite 14 on underage drinking charges over the weekend
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 7 – 10, 2024
Southwest adds direct flights to Denver and Dallas from PVD
Nonstop service from Rhode Island to two popular destinations
This Day in RI History: June 10, 1772 – The burning of the HMS Gaspee
One of the most celebrated events in Rhode Island history happened on June 10th, 1772. The Gaspee Affair, which is still celebrated annually with festivals, a parade and a re-enactment, was a pivital moment in the lead-up to the American Revolution.
Celtics beat Mavericks 105-98, take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals as series heads to Dallas
The Mavericks can stop worrying about who Boston’s best player is. Everyone is contributing to the Celtics’ quest for an unprecedented 18th NBA championship.
Martha’s Vineyard is about to run out of pot. That’s led to a lawsuit and a scramble by regulators
Unless something changes, the island’s only other cannabis dispensary will sell all its remaining supplies by September at the latest, and Martha’s Vineyard will run out of pot entirely, affecting more than 230 registered medical users and thousands more recreational ones.
Newport Gulls concede late lead, lose 3-2 to Bristol Blues
The Newport Gulls led for a majority of Sunday evening’s matchup with the Bristol Blues, but a rough eighth inning for Newport turned out to be the difference as Bristol came out on top 3-2 in a rematch of last year’s championship series.
On This Day In Newport History - June 9, 1869: Construction of First Torpedo Station on Goat Island Ordered
What’s in Season: Strawberries are ripe for picking at Quonset View Farm
Rep. Carson’s cultural economy bond question included in budget bill approved by House
What’s Up Today
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to-do today and tonight.
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Marine
Tuesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours and 8 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:27 pm | Low tide at 5:36 am & 5:25 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.5 days, 21% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Musical Celebrations with Christopher Kavi Carbone at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Exploring the History of the Indigenous Peoples of Southern New England and Their Lands, a John Fitz at Tiverton Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Babes at 4:30 pm, The Fall Guy at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am & 6 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Live Jazz with Dennis Hughes from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Tick Task Force at 4 pm, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: June 10 – 16
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Your New Best Friend: Special adoption event at the Potter League for Animals
15 local attractions will offer free admission or discounts to Newport County residents and hospitality employees June 8 – 10
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on June 12
Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
RI Slave History Medallions to host Juneteenth Celebration
Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
