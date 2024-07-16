The Center, which will be located at the Florence Gray Center, will be built with $7.5 million of federal pandemic recovery funds, and is expected to be opened in October of 2026.

The Irish Tenors, Southside Johnny, Chazz Palminteri: A Bronx Tale, and Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert among upcoming shows

Middletown Amends Hunting Ordinance in Coyote Control Effort

Offshore wind developers have sent teams to search for debris on the beaches of Nantucket Island, a popular summer tourist destination, after one of their turbine blades suffered damage.

The owner and founder of Barstool Sports lost control of a boat off Massachusetts before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 15 through 7 am on July 16, 2024.

Despite the dismal weather, plenty turned out for a real treat with French and colonial re-enactors taking over Washington Square Park and Colony House to bring history to life

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Recent Local Obituaries

Carol Ann (Hopkins) De Ruggiero

Shirley Viera Chace

Brian Peter MacDonald

Barbara Bryan

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Heat Advisory until July 17, 08:00 PM EDT

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Patchy fog before 7am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 14 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:46 am & 5:20 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 11:46 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.2 days, 78% lighting.

What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21

‘Arcadia’ ready to shine at Jamestown Community Theatre

“Voice of Sailing” Jobson to preview America’s prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup

Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19

French musical sensation La Méchante Et Le Connard to perform at King Park on July 19

John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20

Dan Burke And The Royal Treatment to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series on July 21

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

