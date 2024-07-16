The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
Middletown, Newport receive $7.5 million in funding for a regional community learning center
Middletown, Newport receive $7.5 million in funding for a regional community learning center
The Center, which will be located at the Florence Gray Center, will be built with $7.5 million of federal pandemic recovery funds, and is expected to be opened in October of 2026.
Cranston’s Park Theatre introduces staff and announces the 2024 Fall line-up
The Irish Tenors, Southside Johnny, Chazz Palminteri: A Bronx Tale, and Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert among upcoming shows
Recap: Middletown Town Council Meeting on July 15
Middletown Amends Hunting Ordinance in Coyote Control Effort
Middletown, Newport receive $7.5 million in funding for a regional community learning center
The Center, which will be located at the Florence Gray Center, will be built with $7.5 million of federal pandemic recovery funds, and is expected to be opened in October of 2026.
A wind turbine is damaged off Nantucket Island. Searchers are combing beaches for debris
Offshore wind developers have sent teams to search for debris on the beaches of Nantucket Island, a popular summer tourist destination, after one of their turbine blades suffered damage.
Barstool owner rescued by Coast Guard after losing control of boat off Nantucket
The owner and founder of Barstool Sports lost control of a boat off Massachusetts before being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 15 – 16
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 15 through 7 am on July 16, 2024.
Living history left an indelible mark in Newport with Lafayette, Rochambeau, and several re-enactors representing the French contribution to America’s independence
Despite the dismal weather, plenty turned out for a real treat with French and colonial re-enactors taking over Washington Square Park and Colony House to bring history to life
Comic – Sour Grapes: Sun Tan
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Recent Local Obituaries
Carol Ann (Hopkins) De Ruggiero
Trending Now
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 8 - 12)
'Ocean Mist' on Ocean Avenue in Newport sells for $7.125 million
Nearly 250 swimmers crossed Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay's annual Swim fundraiser
Rhode Island enacts law to protect residents from unfair unclaimed property practices
Newport Police provide more info on Jade Way shooting incident
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Patchy fog before 7am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 14 hours and 48 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:46 am & 5:20 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 11:46 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.2 days, 78% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame
10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Newport Classical presents Lincoln Trio at The Elms
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Adventure Bingo at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Sip & Shop at OceanCliff Hotel
6 pm: Ecosystem Gardening with RI Native Plants – Adult SRP Event at Jamestown Philomenian Library
6 pm: Hot Rods, Colors, & Cruisin’: The History of East Coast Hot Rod Culture & Style, feat. Brian Lenox at Audrain Automobile Museum
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Ocean State Waves at Cardines Field
7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
8 pm: Newport Classical presents Isidore String Quartet at The Breakers
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Janet Planet at 4 pm, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: FREE Summer Concert Series 2024 – Fast Times – Ultimate 80’s Tribute! from 6 pm to 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 10 am, Jamestown Tick Task Force at 5 pm, Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 8 am, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21
‘Arcadia’ ready to shine at Jamestown Community Theatre
“Voice of Sailing” Jobson to preview America’s prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19
French musical sensation La Méchante Et Le Connard to perform at King Park on July 19
John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20
Dan Burke And The Royal Treatment to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series on July 21
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
The Boston Globe: Newport Festivals Foundation and The Met School are training the next generation of musicians in Newport, R.I.
WJAR: Newport county residents help dream come true for boy who loves lawn mowing
WPRI: Aquidneck Island rallies behind Portsmouth native with cancer
WPRI: Pianist showcasing culture at Newport music festival