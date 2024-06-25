The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
International Tennis Hall of Fame announces major renovation plan
Newport teachers support proposed resolution to fund the completion of Rogers High School and support educators
The Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) today announced their support for a resolution regarding funding for the Rogers High School construction project.
International Tennis Hall of Fame announces major renovation plan
Hall to add exhibit space and improve visitor experience; closing for construction Nov. 2024 – May 2025
Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown celebrates multi-million dollar renovation with ribbon cutting
The newly-updated Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown, located at 317 West Main Road, Middletown, celebrated its multi-million-dollar renovation with a ceremonial ribbon cutting today.
Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County
Here’s who’s running for City Council, Town Council, the General Assembly, and more.
Amid increasing challenges, Superintendent Jermain joins WUN tomorrow for her monthly videocast
To say her plate is full might be an understatement. She joins WhatsUpNewp tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m. for her monthly videocast.
Bike Newport among 3 organizations to receive grant funding from RIDOH to improve public access to active transportation
Bike Newport receives grant to create a temporary bike lane for festival attendees.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +1.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Letter To The Editor: Let’s keep our eye on the prize, let’s finish Rogers
By Emily Conklin, Newport
Bruins trade 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to Senators for 1st-round pick and 2 players
The Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for the Senators’ 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.
Ice Cream Recall: Listeria found in multiple brands
Popular ice cream brands nationwide affected, including Friendly’s, Hershey’s, and Jeni’s
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 24 – 25
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 24 through 7 am on June 25, 2024.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
On This Day In History - June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce Engagement
What Sold: A look at 16 home sales across Newport County (June 17 - 21)
For the first time in The Breakers' 129-year history, the third floor will be open for tours
What’s Up Today
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to-do today and tonight.
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68—southwest wind around 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: SW wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SSW wind around 12 kt. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Seas are 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:02 pm | Low tide at 5:16 am & 5:20 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19 days, 81% lighting.
Things To Do
US Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club
8 am: Second Annual Naval War College Foundation Newport Open at Newport National Golf Club
10 am to 11 am: Outdoor Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 4 pm: Sand Art at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Pilates at the Museum at Newport Art Museum
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Marthas Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Jimmy and Matt from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Grace Cooper-Hall from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
The Reef: Island Time Steel Drum from 6 pm to 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 10 am, Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 5 pm
Newport: Newport City Council at 6 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s meeting on June 26
Met Links Public Golf Course set to open in East Providence on June 27
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
Golf Digest: How Terry Francona got sweet golf deals when Michael Jordan played minor-league baseball
Sports Illustrated: 5 Must-Watch Holes for the U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
WLNE: The Great Elephant Migration exhibit coming to Newport