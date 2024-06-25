The Teachers Association of Newport (TAN) today announced their support for a resolution regarding funding for the Rogers High School construction project.

Hall to add exhibit space and improve visitor experience; closing for construction Nov. 2024 – May 2025

The newly-updated Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown, located at 317 West Main Road, Middletown, celebrated its multi-million-dollar renovation with a ceremonial ribbon cutting today.

Here’s who’s running for City Council, Town Council, the General Assembly, and more.

To say her plate is full might be an understatement. She joins WhatsUpNewp tomorrow (Wednesday) at 1:30 p.m. for her monthly videocast.

Bike Newport receives grant to create a temporary bike lane for festival attendees.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +1.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

By Emily Conklin, Newport

The Boston Bruins traded 2023 Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for the Senators’ 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Popular ice cream brands nationwide affected, including Friendly’s, Hershey’s, and Jeni’s

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 24 through 7 am on June 25, 2024.

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68—southwest wind around 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: SW wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SSW wind around 12 kt. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:02 pm | Low tide at 5:16 am & 5:20 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19 days, 81% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Jimmy and Matt from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Grace Cooper-Hall from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

The Reef: Island Time Steel Drum from 6 pm to 9 pm

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

Golf Digest: How Terry Francona got sweet golf deals when Michael Jordan played minor-league baseball

Sports Illustrated: 5 Must-Watch Holes for the U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club

WLNE: The Great Elephant Migration exhibit coming to Newport