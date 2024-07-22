Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.

As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market. Overpriced inventory is resulting in a longer ‘days on market’ average and an increasing number of homes are experiencing price adjustments.

Arya loves playing with people and other dogs

Foo’s dominant in return to Boston ballpark

Residents from Fall River and Delray Beach charged.

Six-week course to prepare aspiring dealers for the gaming industry

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

The project began last September when a 250-foot stretch of wall was repaired. The second phase, begun in June, finalizes the north entry point to the park and repairs approximately 336 feet of wall along Girard Avenue.

Seven individuals arrested over the weekend, another three were summoned/cited.

McKee-Matos Administration, Congressional Delegation Applaud U.S. EPA $450 Million Regional Award to Accelerate Adoption of Heat Pump Installations, Lower Costs, Cut Emissions

A glorious week of tennis legends, a historic enshrinement weekend, the last ATP 250 version of the tournament and a dedication of TeamFAME headquarters

Julliard phenom Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner was one of the highlights of Newport Classical’s last weekend of the Music Festival, in his first solo concert with the organization.

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine

Tuesday: The wind will be NE at around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy fog will also be present before 11 a.m. Seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: The SE wind will be around 6 kt, becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The seas will be 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:57 am & 10:19 pm | Low tide at 3:33 am & 3:30 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.5 days, 93% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Rockin’ Soul Horns at 6 pm

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Daddio at 4:30 pm, Newport: In This Together at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28

Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ on July 23

Rep. Carson’s commission studying services for older Rhode Islanders to hold meeting in Newport

Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 24; here’s a look at what’s on the docket

Miss Rhode Island Teen 2023 takes on a new role in ‘The Sound of Music’

Newport adds bike lanes for the Newport Folk Festival

Illiterate Light returning to the Newport Folk Festival with a bicycle-powered stage

The Newport Show returns July 27 – 28

What’s Up Interview: Billy Bragg, singer and activist, playing the Newport Folk Festival on July 27

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

