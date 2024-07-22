The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tueday
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28; What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (July 15 – 19); Concert Recap and Photos: Foo Fighters hit it out of the park at Fenway; and more
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28
Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (July 15 – 19)
As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market. Overpriced inventory is resulting in a longer ‘days on market’ average and an increasing number of homes are experiencing price adjustments.
Adoptable Arya seeks a forever home
Arya loves playing with people and other dogs
Concert Recap and Photos: Foo Fighters hit it out of the park at Fenway
Foo’s dominant in return to Boston ballpark
Portsmouth Police charge three in joint sting operation targeting sex trafficking
Residents from Fall River and Delray Beach charged.
CCRI launches new Table Game Dealer Training Program
Six-week course to prepare aspiring dealers for the gaming industry
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Restoration of stone walls at Miantonomi Park is completed
The project began last September when a 250-foot stretch of wall was repaired. The second phase, begun in June, finalizes the north entry point to the park and repairs approximately 336 feet of wall along Girard Avenue.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 19 – 22
Seven individuals arrested over the weekend, another three were summoned/cited.
$450 million grant aims to reduce energy bills, promote environmental sustainability across Rhode Island
McKee-Matos Administration, Congressional Delegation Applaud U.S. EPA $450 Million Regional Award to Accelerate Adoption of Heat Pump Installations, Lower Costs, Cut Emissions
Week in Newport: International Tennis Hall of Fame shines
A glorious week of tennis legends, a historic enshrinement weekend, the last ATP 250 version of the tournament and a dedication of TeamFAME headquarters
Newport Classical’s Music Festival closing weekend with pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner
Julliard phenom Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner was one of the highlights of Newport Classical’s last weekend of the Music Festival, in his first solo concert with the organization.
Recent Local Obituaries
Newport Restoration Foundation announces a schedule of community-centered events focused on The Great Elephant Migration
Rhode Island's Congressional Delegation reacts to President Biden's announcement that he will not seek reelection
Candidates set for Newport County elections as deadlines pass
John Pizzarelli celebrates the Great American Songbook at Jane Pickens Theater
Newport chefs dazzle NYC with 'Classic Coast' culinary showcase
Miss Rhode Island Teen 2023 takes on a new role in ‘The Sound of Music’
Yagi Noodles’ Chef Basil Yu: From pop-up to James Beard finalist
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 am. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine
Tuesday: The wind will be NE at around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy fog will also be present before 11 a.m. Seas will be 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: The SE wind will be around 6 kt, becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The seas will be 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours and 45 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:57 am & 10:19 pm | Low tide at 3:33 am & 3:30 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.5 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
10:30 am: Family Programming: The Museum and You at Rosecliff Mansion
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Music on the Lawn at Saint John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
6:30 pm: Gloria Schmidt Presents: Historical Sites and Books in Portsmouth
7 pm: Family Movie Night at The Pennfield School
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm to 8:30 pm: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio Evening Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Rockin’ Soul Horns at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Daddio at 4:30 pm, Newport: In This Together at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Fort Adams Foundation at 2 pm
Tiverton: School Committee at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ on July 23
Rep. Carson’s commission studying services for older Rhode Islanders to hold meeting in Newport
Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 24; here’s a look at what’s on the docket
Miss Rhode Island Teen 2023 takes on a new role in ‘The Sound of Music’
Newport adds bike lanes for the Newport Folk Festival
Illiterate Light returning to the Newport Folk Festival with a bicycle-powered stage
The Newport Show returns July 27 – 28
What’s Up Interview: Billy Bragg, singer and activist, playing the Newport Folk Festival on July 27
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
