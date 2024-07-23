The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
Newport Classical closes out summer Music Festival series with pianist Lara Downes at The Breakers
Downes presented songs from This Land, her newest collection of music that celebrates and critiques the American experiment
City of Newport offers water safety tips ahead of Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals
City urges boaters and paddlers to stay safe with life jackets, headlamps, and bright clothing
Senator Reed, Whitehouse propose move to end ‘Big Pharma’ price hikes
Move would put an end to ‘Big Pharma’s’ high drug prices for consumers
Newport County residents among University of Tampa’s 2024 degree recipients
Students from Portsmouth, Newport, and Tiverton among graduates.
Rhode Island earns $289 million for climate resilience
Funding to elevate homes, floodproof structures, and protect critical infrastructure
Tovar’s single in 12th gives Rockies 9-8 win, extending Red Sox skid to 4
Ezequiel Tovar singled home the winning run with the bases loaded and two outs in the 12th inning Monday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 9-8 victory over Boston, handing the Red Sox their fourth straight defeat since the All-Star break.
“Six Picks” Newport Folk Festival Edition – Don’t miss these sets at the annual festival this weekend
Historic festival begins at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 26
Congressman Amo secures wins for Rhode Island in Water Resources Development Act
WRDA 2024 includes funding for flood control projects, Army Corps of Engineers
Experts to discuss climate change impacts on Aquidneck Island
Newport City Hall to host summer forum on July 23
Newport City Council to consider zoning amendments, tourism district
City to discuss changes to residential districts, tourism improvement district at July 24 meeting
Comic – Sour Grapes: Rain Check
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Obituary: Wilmer “Chuck” Ludwick Wentzel, III
September 14, 1949 — June 4, 2024
R.I. Democratic delegates to vote Wednesday on Harris endorsement
The 35 elected and appointed delegates chosen to represent the Ocean State at next month’s Democratic National Convention are scheduled to meet Wednesday night to vote on their endorsement for party nominee, Liz Beretta-Perik, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, said in an interview Monday afternoon.
Concert Recap and Photos: Foo Fighters hit it out of the park at Fenway
Foo’s dominant in return to Boston ballpark
Portsmouth Police charge three in joint sting operation targeting sex trafficking
Residents from Fall River and Delray Beach charged.
Adoptable Arya seeks a forever home
Arya loves playing with people and other dogs
CCRI launches new Table Game Dealer Training Program
Six-week course to prepare aspiring dealers for the gaming industry
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (July 15 – 19)
As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market. Overpriced inventory is resulting in a longer ‘days on market’ average and an increasing number of homes are experiencing price adjustments.
Restoration of stone walls at Miantonomi Park is completed
The project began last September when a 250-foot stretch of wall was repaired. The second phase, begun in June, finalizes the north entry point to the park and repairs approximately 336 feet of wall along Girard Avenue.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28
Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.
Should Mass. go big or small with upcoming offshore wind procurement?
THE BIG QUESTION heading into next month’s offshore wind procurement is whether Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island should go big or go small.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 19 – 22
Seven individuals arrested over the weekend, another three were summoned/cited.
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 69. The east wind will be around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine
Wednesday: SE wind around 6 kt. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 1 pm, and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours and 36 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:48 am & 11:09 pm | Low tide at 4:12 am & 4:22 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.6 days, 91% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
6 pm: Charter Books presents Juliet Grames – The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia at Charter Books
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Marthas Vineyard Sharks at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Daddio at 4:30 pm, The Parent Trap with pop-up shop by Little Chateau at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nick Sproviero from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Frank Santos, Jr. R-Rated Hypnotist and Comedy at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm
Newport Craft: Michelle and Don from 5 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Take It To The Bridge Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: The Naticks from 4 pm to 6 pm, Summer Concert Series: Pet Francis & The Dragon Crest Collective from 6 pm to 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Karaoke from 10:30 pm to 1 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Tick Task Force at 5 pm
Middletown: School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28
Experts to discuss climate change impacts on Aquidneck Island
Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ on July 23
Rep. Carson’s commission studying services for older Rhode Islanders to hold meeting in Newport
Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 24; here’s a look at what’s on the docket
Newport City Council to consider zoning amendments, tourism district
Miss Rhode Island Teen 2023 takes on a new role in ‘The Sound of Music’
Newport adds bike lanes for the Newport Folk Festival
Illiterate Light returning to the Newport Folk Festival with a bicycle-powered stage
The Newport Show returns July 27 – 28
What’s Up Interview: Billy Bragg, singer and activist, playing the Newport Folk Festival on July 27
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
The New York Times: Happy Traum, Folk Scene Mainstay and Dylan Collaborator, Dies at 86
WLNE: Body found in Portsmouth near Pebble Beach
WLNE: Cape Cod flamingo now spotted in Little Compton, RI