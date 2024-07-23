Downes presented songs from This Land, her newest collection of music that celebrates and critiques the American experiment

City urges boaters and paddlers to stay safe with life jackets, headlamps, and bright clothing

Move would put an end to ‘Big Pharma’s’ high drug prices for consumers

Students from Portsmouth, Newport, and Tiverton among graduates.

Funding to elevate homes, floodproof structures, and protect critical infrastructure

Ezequiel Tovar singled home the winning run with the bases loaded and two outs in the 12th inning Monday night to give the Colorado Rockies a 9-8 victory over Boston, handing the Red Sox their fourth straight defeat since the All-Star break.

Historic festival begins at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 26

WRDA 2024 includes funding for flood control projects, Army Corps of Engineers

Newport City Hall to host summer forum on July 23

City to discuss changes to residential districts, tourism improvement district at July 24 meeting

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

September 14, 1949 — June 4, 2024

The 35 elected and appointed delegates chosen to represent the Ocean State at next month’s Democratic National Convention are scheduled to meet Wednesday night to vote on their endorsement for party nominee, Liz Beretta-Perik, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, said in an interview Monday afternoon.

Foo’s dominant in return to Boston ballpark

Residents from Fall River and Delray Beach charged.

Arya loves playing with people and other dogs

Six-week course to prepare aspiring dealers for the gaming industry

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.7% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market. Overpriced inventory is resulting in a longer ‘days on market’ average and an increasing number of homes are experiencing price adjustments.

The project began last September when a 250-foot stretch of wall was repaired. The second phase, begun in June, finalizes the north entry point to the park and repairs approximately 336 feet of wall along Girard Avenue.

Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.

THE BIG QUESTION heading into next month’s offshore wind procurement is whether Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island should go big or go small.

Seven individuals arrested over the weekend, another three were summoned/cited.

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 am and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 69. The east wind will be around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine

Wednesday: SE wind around 6 kt. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 1 pm, and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:48 am & 11:09 pm | Low tide at 4:12 am & 4:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.6 days, 91% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28

Experts to discuss climate change impacts on Aquidneck Island

Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ on July 23

Rep. Carson’s commission studying services for older Rhode Islanders to hold meeting in Newport

Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 24; here’s a look at what’s on the docket

Newport City Council to consider zoning amendments, tourism district

Miss Rhode Island Teen 2023 takes on a new role in ‘The Sound of Music’

Newport adds bike lanes for the Newport Folk Festival

Illiterate Light returning to the Newport Folk Festival with a bicycle-powered stage

The Newport Show returns July 27 – 28

What’s Up Interview: Billy Bragg, singer and activist, playing the Newport Folk Festival on July 27

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

