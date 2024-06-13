The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
Two new restaurants and dining opportunities debut in Newport County, bringing a taste of European affairs to Rhode Island
SALTY Restaurant and Wine Bar in Jamestown has evolved from local pop-up to permanent fixture, and The Chanler at the Cliff Walk in Newport unveils a new dining destination and seasonal food programming
Gerry Goldstein: Ageless thoughts on growing old
The topic is timely, since age is a major issue in the current presidential campaign.
The JPT gets set for a packed Father’s Day weekend lineup
The Cameraman with live musical score, Field of Dreams, The Godfather Part II, and more.
Dan Hurley says rejecting the Lakers’ offer to stay at UConn wasn’t a ‘leverage play’
Dan Hurley said in a radio appearance Thursday that his rejection of a six-year, $70 million offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers wasn’t a “leverage play” because he had already agreed to new contract with UConn.
Season five of ‘Treasures Inside the Museum’ on Rhode Island PBS features several Newport locations
Season five will feature several Newport locations: Rosecliff, Rose Island, The Sailing Museum & National Sailing Hall of Fame, The National Museum of American Illustration, The Artillery Company of Newport, and Fort Adams.
34 students from Newport County make Salve Regina University’s Spring 2024 Dean’s List
The following students from Newport County were recently named to the Dean’s List during the spring 2024 academic semester at Salve Regina University.
RIPTA launches CDL Training Program with paid salary
New transit drivers can earn while they learn to drive commercial vehicles
Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from a single Massachusetts middle school
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
Large whale group spotted off New England includes orca eating a tuna, dozens of endangered species
A research flight made 161 sightings of seven different species of whale on May 25 south of Martha’s Vineyard and southeast of Nantucket, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
Letter To The Editor: Middletown’s vision for a more affordable future—where only those of us who had the foresight to buy early benefit—is truly inspiring
By Leon Amarant
Naval War College hosts 73rd Strategy Forum
800 participants gather to discuss America’s seapower and maritime statecraft
PPAC celebrates Juneteenth with Wurlitzer Concert
Free event features Rhode Island’s finest singers and actors
Newport School Committee approves fiscal year 2025 budget amid concerns over cuts to student-facing positions and services
The Newport School Committee approved the fiscal year 2025 budget in a 5-2 vote during their meeting on June 13. The budget approval comes amid concerns from parents and teachers over cuts to student-facing positions and services.
Rhode Island secures $5.4 million for public health preparedness
Federal grants to bolster the state’s response to emergencies
Rhode Island eyes solar farms on brownfields
State bill aims to offset costs with federal funds
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 12 – 13, 2024
One individual taken into custody.
“Gillispalooza” to celebrate the life of Jim Gillis
“Gillispalooza” will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and showcase musicians representing a variety of genres.
Recent Local Obituaries
Newport Police summon/cite 14 on underage drinking charges over the weekend
What Sold: A look at the 22 homes that sold across Newport County last week (June 3 - 7)
Newport Polo to welcome Dominican Polo Team with a ‘Pony Parade’ on America’s Cup Avenue on June 14
