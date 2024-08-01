The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
Aquidneck Land Trust to host a wild bee walk and talk at Spruce Acres on August 3; The Street Project: Film screening and panel to address safer streets in Newport; and more.
Aquidneck Land Trust to host a wild bee walk and talk at Spruce Acres on August 3
Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson
The Street Project: Film screening and panel to address safer streets in Newport
Ride Island initiative brings documentary and experts to Newport, highlighting need for improved pedestrian and cyclist safety
Playful Husky pup seeks experienced owner for new adventures
Uce, an 8-month-old bundle of energy, available for adoption at Potter League in Middletown
Remember the ice bucket challenge? 10 years later, the viral campaign is again fundraising for ALS
Dozens of people, including the Massachusetts governor and several sports stars, dumped cold water on themselves at Fenway Park Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the ALS ice bucket challenge.
RIDOH recommends reopening Sandy Point Beach, several other beaches
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.
Safe Harbor Race Weekend returns for fourth year
65 Teams Registered for Newport’s Premier Summer Regatta, Promising Fierce Competition and Shore-Side Fun
Rhode Island launches ‘PowerUpRI’ to boost residential EV charging
New program offers rebates for charger installation, aims to increase clean transportation adoption and meet climate goals
Young actors sought for Trinity Rep’s Annual ‘A Christmas Carol’
Auditions to be held August 24; open to children ages 8-12
No stopping this old sea dog, ‘Hound’ prepares for Transatlantic Race 2025
Dogged determination brings Hound to Transatlantic Race 2025
Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association launches #CheckTwiceSaveALife campaign
#CheckTwiceSaveALife aims to prevent child deaths in parked cars
Newport Paddle Festival will celebrate Rhode Island’s water sports on August 17
Free Event Offers Activities for All Skill Levels, Promotes Environmental Awareness and Community Building
Legendary folk hero Joan Baez made several stops in Newport recently
Joan Baez kicked off her book tour in the City by the Sea, which gave the activist singer her big break at the Folk Festival in 1959
No agreement in Newport school dispute
A mediation session, the third, between Newport teachers and the administration over the layoff and displacement of 20 percent of the school faculty, ended without agreement on Tuesday.
Recent Local Obituaries
Weather
Friday: Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it is mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71—south wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine
Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: S wind around 6 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:41 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:58 am & 7:28 pm | Low tide at 1:15 am & 12:12 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.1 days, 6% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
10 am to 7:45 pm: Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Family Movie: The Tiger’s Apprentice at Newport Public Library
6 pm: 2024 Tiverton Summer Concert Series: New Providence Big Band at Bulgarmarsh Park
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Mark Flynn from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Anita at 8 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Group Therapy from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz Festival After Dark at 9:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Ricky Wade from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: The Wright Brothers from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Newport Blues Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Newport: Newport Public Sculpture Commission at 9:30 am, Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4
Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
NUWC: News - NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine
PBN: Historic Aufenthalt home in Newport sells for $3.5M
WJAR: Beaches at risk as potential turbine debris reaches Little Compton shores