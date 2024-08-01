Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson

Ride Island initiative brings documentary and experts to Newport, highlighting need for improved pedestrian and cyclist safety

Uce, an 8-month-old bundle of energy, available for adoption at Potter League in Middletown

Dozens of people, including the Massachusetts governor and several sports stars, dumped cold water on themselves at Fenway Park Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of the ALS ice bucket challenge.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.

65 Teams Registered for Newport’s Premier Summer Regatta, Promising Fierce Competition and Shore-Side Fun

New program offers rebates for charger installation, aims to increase clean transportation adoption and meet climate goals

Auditions to be held August 24; open to children ages 8-12

Dogged determination brings Hound to Transatlantic Race 2025

#CheckTwiceSaveALife aims to prevent child deaths in parked cars

Free Event Offers Activities for All Skill Levels, Promotes Environmental Awareness and Community Building

Joan Baez kicked off her book tour in the City by the Sea, which gave the activist singer her big break at the Folk Festival in 1959

A mediation session, the third, between Newport teachers and the administration over the layoff and displacement of 20 percent of the school faculty, ended without agreement on Tuesday.

Recent Local Obituaries

Margaret “Maggie” Hayes

Joshua Marley

Carol Smith

Joseph Maghuyop

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Friday: Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, it is mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71—south wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine

Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: S wind around 6 kt. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 10 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:41 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:58 am & 7:28 pm | Low tide at 1:15 am & 12:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.1 days, 6% lighting.

Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

NUWC: News - NUWC Division Newport employees win awards from Women of Color Magazine

PBN: Historic Aufenthalt home in Newport sells for $3.5M

WJAR: Beaches at risk as potential turbine debris reaches Little Compton shores