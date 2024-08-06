The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11; What Sold: A look at 35 home sales across Newport County (July 29 – August 2); and more.
What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11
Safe Harbor Race Weekend, Wet Paint, 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums, and more.
What Sold: A look at 35 home sales across Newport County (July 29 – August 2)
As we move into the second week of August, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.
Jesse Cook to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center
Acclaimed Nuevo Flamenco guitarist brings his multi-platinum talent to Newport, RI on November 17
Gerald Dickens will bring ‘A Christmas Carol’ to life at Historic Park Theatre
One-man show featuring 26 characters from great-great-grandfather’s classic tale comes to Rhode Island venue on December 2
Artists explore new frontiers in PIVOT Exhibition at Jamestown Arts Center
Lesley Dill and Joan Hall to Discuss Transformative Shifts in Virtual Conversation at Jamestown Arts Center
BankNewport appoints Daniel Tougas as VP, Newport Branch Manager
Seasoned banker to oversee operations at historic Washington Square location
The Stadium at Tidewater Landing partners with Grand Rising Curations for event programing
Concert promotion company to book world-class artists and expand concert offerings in Rhode Island
Energy Department awards $2.2B to strengthen the electrical grid and add clean power
The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced $2.2 billion in funding for eight projects across 18 states to strengthen the electrical grid against increasing extreme weather, advance the transition to cleaner electricity and meet a growing demand for power.
New England to receive $389 million for offshore wind, energy storage
Funding to support transmission upgrades, multi-day battery storage system
Pedestrian killed in Newport crosswalk accident
Local resident struck by vehicle on Broadway; driver cited for right-of-way violation
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: August 5 – 6
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on August 5 through 7 am on August 6, 2024.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up on Wednesday
Here’s a look at what’s coming up tomorrow and this week, plus some additional headlines.
