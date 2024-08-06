Safe Harbor Race Weekend, Wet Paint, 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums, and more.

As we move into the second week of August, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.

Acclaimed Nuevo Flamenco guitarist brings his multi-platinum talent to Newport, RI on November 17

One-man show featuring 26 characters from great-great-grandfather’s classic tale comes to Rhode Island venue on December 2

Lesley Dill and Joan Hall to Discuss Transformative Shifts in Virtual Conversation at Jamestown Arts Center

Seasoned banker to oversee operations at historic Washington Square location

Concert promotion company to book world-class artists and expand concert offerings in Rhode Island

The Department of Energy on Tuesday announced $2.2 billion in funding for eight projects across 18 states to strengthen the electrical grid against increasing extreme weather, advance the transition to cleaner electricity and meet a growing demand for power.

Funding to support transmission upgrades, multi-day battery storage system

Local resident struck by vehicle on Broadway; driver cited for right-of-way violation

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on August 5 through 7 am on August 6, 2024.

Recent Local Obituaries

Tammy White

Rosalie “Rosie” Weston

Trending Now

What’s Up on Wednesday

Here’s a look at what’s coming up tomorrow and this week, plus some additional headlines.