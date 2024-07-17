Governor McKee: Plan will connect every household, boosting education, economic opportunity, and healthcare access.

Some of the projects announced Wednesday include multiple bridges, such as a $251 million grant to improve 15 bridges around Providence, Rhode Island.

The 2024 MLB Draft came and went and after all 20 rounds were completed by Tuesday evening, one current member of the Newport Gulls and eight former Gulls were selected.

The federal government has ordered an offshore wind developer off Nantucket Island, a popular summer tourist destination in Massachusetts, to suspend operations after parts of a damaged turbine blade washed up on the beaches.

State completes first phase of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport workforce continues to maintain the highest level of service to the fleet, and those efforts are highlighted in the command’s 2023 Annual Overview now available here.

Almy Pond in Newport is a low-lying area of the Rhode Island coast, with its rolling hills and salt marshes, and was a popular site with American artists in the mid 19th century. Their paintings typify wonderful images of Aquidneck Island.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame will move its enshrinement ceremony to August starting next year to better capture the attention of the tennis world on the eve of the U.S. Open.

Keiry Lopez, a Newport resident with deep community knowledge, was recently hired as the City’s first Community Liaison.

Three taken into custody on various charges.

A year after epic summer flooding delayed the official opening of New England’s longest rail trail, the 93-mile route across northern Vermont is finally delivering on the promise made years ago of a cross-state recreation trail.

Appreciate What’sUpNewp? Support our local independent newsroom by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter and by telling your neighbors, co-workers, and friends about us!

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now

What’s Up on Thursday

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Heat Advisory until July 17, 8:00 PM

Rip Current Statement in effect from July 17, 8:00 AM until July 17, 08:00 PM

Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 7 mph.

Marine

Via the National Weather Service.

Thursday: W wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: W wind around 6 kt, becoming NNW after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:47 am & 6:15 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.2 days, 86% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21

‘Arcadia’ ready to shine at Jamestown Community Theatre

“Voice of Sailing” Jobson to preview America’s prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup

Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19

French musical sensation La Méchante Et Le Connard to perform at King Park on July 19

John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20

Dan Burke And The Royal Treatment to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series on July 21

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Portsmouth: When the ‘big one’ comes, will you be ready?

WPRI: RI beaches are eroding faster, putting Newport drinking water at risk

WPRI: Aquidneck Island rallies behind Portsmouth native with cancer