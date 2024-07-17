The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
Rhode Island’s $100M Broadband Plan approved, bringing ‘Internet For All’ to Rhode Island
Rhode Island’s $100M Broadband Plan approved, bringing ‘Internet For All’ to Rhode Island
Governor McKee: Plan will connect every household, boosting education, economic opportunity, and healthcare access.
Aging bridges in 16 states will be improved or replaced with the help of $5B in federal funding
Some of the projects announced Wednesday include multiple bridges, such as a $251 million grant to improve 15 bridges around Providence, Rhode Island.
Nine Gulls selected in 2024 MLB Draft
The 2024 MLB Draft came and went and after all 20 rounds were completed by Tuesday evening, one current member of the Newport Gulls and eight former Gulls were selected.
Wind power operations off Nantucket Island are suspended after turbine blade parts washed ashore
The federal government has ordered an offshore wind developer off Nantucket Island, a popular summer tourist destination in Massachusetts, to suspend operations after parts of a damaged turbine blade washed up on the beaches.
Rhode Island hits historic EV charging milestone
State completes first phase of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program
NUWC Division Newport’s 2023 Annual Overview highlights technical excellence, fleet support
The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport workforce continues to maintain the highest level of service to the fleet, and those efforts are highlighted in the command’s 2023 Annual Overview now available here.
Guest View – Rep. Lauren Carson: Summer on Almy Pond
Almy Pond in Newport is a low-lying area of the Rhode Island coast, with its rolling hills and salt marshes, and was a popular site with American artists in the mid 19th century. Their paintings typify wonderful images of Aquidneck Island.
The Tennis Hall of Fame is moving its enshrinement ceremonies to August, on the eve of the US Open
The International Tennis Hall of Fame will move its enshrinement ceremony to August starting next year to better capture the attention of the tennis world on the eve of the U.S. Open.
City of Newport’s new bilingual Community Liaison is here to help
Keiry Lopez, a Newport resident with deep community knowledge, was recently hired as the City’s first Community Liaison.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 16 – 17
Three taken into custody on various charges.
Hikers and cyclists can now cross Vermont on New England’s longest rail trail, a year after floods
A year after epic summer flooding delayed the official opening of New England’s longest rail trail, the 93-mile route across northern Vermont is finally delivering on the promise made years ago of a cross-state recreation trail.
Appreciate What’sUpNewp? Support our local independent newsroom by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter and by telling your neighbors, co-workers, and friends about us!
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now
Nearly 250 swimmers crossed Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay's annual Swim fundraiser
'Ocean Mist' on Ocean Avenue in Newport sells for $7.125 million
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 8 - 12)
Barstool owner rescued by Coast Guard after losing control of boat off Nantucket
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Rip Current Statement in effect from July 17, 8:00 AM until July 17, 08:00 PM
Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 7 mph.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Thursday: W wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: W wind around 6 kt, becoming NNW after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours and 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:47 am & 6:15 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.2 days, 86% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame
10 am to 11:30 am: July Free Tree Walk: Battery Park/Point Neighborhood at Battery Park
10:30 am: Family Programming: Carnival of the Animals with Historic Music of Newport’s Gilded Age Orchestra at Green Animals Topiary Gardens
12 pm to 1 pm: Museum Reads: “Christo and Jeanne-Claude: A Biography” at Newport Art Museum
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Meet the Robots at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Geocache Series at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 6 pm: Edible Wild Plant Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
5:30 pm: ART HAPPENING at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm to 8 pm: Corks + Cocoa: Wine and Chocolate @ Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm: Jaws Summer Party at The JPT
6:30 pm: Gary Jobson Previews America’s Prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup at The Sailing Museum
7 pm: Steamboating to Sakonnet Point, a talk given by Jim Garman at United Congregational Church
8 pm: Newport Classical presents Daniel del Pino, Marian Herrero, and Friends at The Breakers
8:30 pm: Who Is Stan Smith? – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Magician Tommy James at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Janet Planet at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: The Midget Wrestling Warriors “This Is War” Tour at 7:30 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Portsmouth VFW: Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 10 am
Middletown: Board of Tax Assessment Review at 3 pm, Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 4 pm, School Committee at 4:30 pm
Newport: Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Conservation Commission at 6 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 4:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21
‘Arcadia’ ready to shine at Jamestown Community Theatre
“Voice of Sailing” Jobson to preview America’s prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19
French musical sensation La Méchante Et Le Connard to perform at King Park on July 19
John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20
Dan Burke And The Royal Treatment to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series on July 21
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Portsmouth: When the ‘big one’ comes, will you be ready?
WPRI: RI beaches are eroding faster, putting Newport drinking water at risk
WPRI: Aquidneck Island rallies behind Portsmouth native with cancer