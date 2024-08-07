Gala opening night attendees included individuals from South Africa, Belgium, and Spain.

Potter League’s newest adoptable cat is a 27.5-pound tortie looking for a loving, patient home.

Buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

In the state with the greatest disparity, Rhode Island, Hispanic and Black populations experienced, on average, daily temperature swings of 31.2 degrees Fahrenheit (17.3 degrees Celsius) in May, while the average daily temperature variation for white populations was 25.8 F (14.3 C). That’s a 5.4 F (3 C) difference between the groups.

Lincoln Woods Park Beach is closed due to high bacteria counts, according to RIDOH.

City reports 46 of 56 goals already ongoing or complete, encourages residents to review final document

Connect with the outdoors and learn some new skills this summer; from fishing days to hunter education classes to guided walks, there’s something for everyone.

RI Department of State Reminds Voters of Upcoming Registration, Disaffiliation Deadlines for September Primary

Rhode Island Knights ship supplies, provide repairs, and organize mission trips to Jacob’s Ladder facility

Free outdoor event at King Park Gazebo features soulful performances by The 40 and blues artist Mark T. Small on August 11

Five individuals taken into custody on a variety of charges.

Shares of the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company slid 64 cents to $57.70 Wednesday morning while broader indexes climbed more than 1%.

What’s Up on Thursday

Here’s a look at what’s coming up tomorrow and this week, plus some additional headlines.

Weather

Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine

Thursday: NE wind around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: E wind 6 to 8 kt. There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms, also possible after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:47 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:12 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 4:18 am & 4:34 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.2 days, 11% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

Recent What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11

Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8

Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9

Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers to host 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams on August 9 – 10

The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT on Aug. 9, 2024

Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists

R&B band “The 40” to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

