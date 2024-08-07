The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
Rhode Island International Film Festival kicks off at PPAC; Newport’s Strategic Plan gains momentum; and more.
Rhode Island International Film Festival kicks off at PPAC
Gala opening night attendees included individuals from South Africa, Belgium, and Spain.
Grace, a gentle giant, seeks a new home
Potter League’s newest adoptable cat is a 27.5-pound tortie looking for a loving, patient home.
RIPTA to run limited service on Victory Day
Buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Heat risk isn’t just about the highs: Large daily temperature swings can harm human health – maps show who is affected most
In the state with the greatest disparity, Rhode Island, Hispanic and Black populations experienced, on average, daily temperature swings of 31.2 degrees Fahrenheit (17.3 degrees Celsius) in May, while the average daily temperature variation for white populations was 25.8 F (14.3 C). That’s a 5.4 F (3 C) difference between the groups.
Lincoln Woods Park Beach Swimming Area closed
Lincoln Woods Park Beach is closed due to high bacteria counts, according to RIDOH.
Newport’s Strategic Plan gains momentum
City reports 46 of 56 goals already ongoing or complete, encourages residents to review final document
DEM invites Rhode Islanders to learn something new with its Division of Fish and Wildlife
Connect with the outdoors and learn some new skills this summer; from fishing days to hunter education classes to guided walks, there’s something for everyone.
Registration and disaffiliation cutoffs approach for Rhode Island voters
RI Department of State Reminds Voters of Upcoming Registration, Disaffiliation Deadlines for September Primary
Knights of Columbus Council 5295 in Narragansett recognized at the Supreme Knight’s Awards Session for its community program
Rhode Island Knights ship supplies, provide repairs, and organize mission trips to Jacob’s Ladder facility
R&B band “The 40” to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series
Free outdoor event at King Park Gazebo features soulful performances by The 40 and blues artist Mark T. Small on August 11
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: August 6 – 7
Five individuals taken into custody on a variety of charges.
CVS Health cuts its 2024 forecast a third time, dragged down by health insurance struggles
Shares of the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company slid 64 cents to $57.70 Wednesday morning while broader indexes climbed more than 1%.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up on Thursday
Here’s a look at what’s coming up tomorrow and this week, plus some additional headlines.
Weather
Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine
Thursday: NE wind around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: E wind 6 to 8 kt. There is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms, also possible after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:47 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:12 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 4:18 am & 4:34 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.2 days, 11% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Treat in the Park at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: World Trivia at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Ride the Newport Art Trolley for free!
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
5:30 pm: Vasco da Gama Music on the Lawn
6 pm to 7 pm: Charter Books featuring Srinivas Reddy – Illuminating Worlds: An Anthology of Classical Indian Literature at Charter Books
6 pm: The John G. Winslow Lecture Peggy Guggenheim: Heiress and Collector at Rosecliff
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: ‘Six of the First’: Imagining a Counter-history of Slavery Through Sculpture at Richard I. Burnham Resource Center
7 pm: Lights! Camera! Laughter! at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm: Maya and The Wave – newportFILM Outdoors at Fort Adams State Park
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 4:30 pm, Fly Me To The Moon at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Mark Flynn Acoustic from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Timeless at 9 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm
The Reef: Green Author at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 1 pm, Jamestown Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 2 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Harbor Commission at 5 pm, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown Outreach Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
What’s Up This Week
Recent What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers to host 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams on August 9 – 10
The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT on Aug. 9, 2024
Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists
R&B band “The 40” to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
