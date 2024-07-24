The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Thursday
Newport Classical announces 2024-2025 Chamber Series
Presenting an Expanded Season of Twelve Concerts from September 2024 through June 2025
Woods Hole Film Festival to feature documentary “Linda Perry: Let it Die Here” on July 29
Annual festival begins on Saturday, July 27
Bar Fly and Nate Cozzolino will perform at King Park on July 28
Enjoy the free music at the King Park Gazebo on Sunday, July 28th from 3pm to 6pm.
Rhode Island Unclaimed Property website gets .gov Domain
FindRIMoney.gov offers secure access to millions in unclaimed cash and assets
Produce Recall in Rhode Island: Wiers Farm pulls products
Wiers Farm is recalling produce products packed between July 5th and July 12th because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Eileen Ivers: Joyful Christmas coming to The JPT on December 14
Grammy-winning fiddler to perform at JPT Film & Event Center
Aquapalooza prompts precautionary closure of shellfish area
Hundreds of boats are expected to gather off Prudence Island this weekend
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 22 – 24
Eleven individuals were taken into custody on various charges.
Newport’s Emily Anne Goss graduates from University of Maryland Global Campus
Recent Local Obituaries
Wilmer “Chuck” Ludwick Wentzel, III
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Thursday: There is a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. and patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. The southwest wind is 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Marine
Thursday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: WSW wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours and 34 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:41 am | Low tide at 4:51 am & 5:15 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.7 days, 83% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 5 pm: Mini Golf at Newport Vineyards
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3 pm to 8 pm: Jamestown Arts Center Gallery Night at Jamestown Arts Center
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
6 pm to 8 pm: APERICENA! A Night In Italy at Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Summer Reads at Salve at Ochre Court
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8:30 pm: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise – newportFILM Outdoors at Second Beach Parking Lot
Live Music & Entertainment
Busker’s Irish Pub: Inaugural Folk Famboree with Kaia Kater and special guest Dan Blakeslee at 8 pm
Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Festivals Foundation presents How Long Gone, Podcast at 9 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Megan Chenot from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Festivals Foundation presents Illiterate Light with Thao, Liz Cooper, & Special Guests at 8 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Town Council at 6 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
