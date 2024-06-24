Here’s who’s running for City Council, Town Council, the General Assembly, and more.

The dispute between the Newport teachers and the school administration is headed to what the union describes as an arbitration/mediation process to resolve issues the union says has “wreaked havoc across the district.”

Garlic scapes, radishes, and mint can make a refreshing play on a multi-course Italian meal

In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, yet a prevailing trend of limited inventory has made the search for the perfect home increasingly challenging.

U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Pride Festival, Secret Garden Tour and more.

Today, Representative Seth Magaziner announced that he has filed for reelection in the 2024 race to represent Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional district.

As always, Doiron’s characters are well-drawn, and his cold, rain-drenched setting is so vividly portrayed that readers may find themselves shivering.

The Sunrise Wind project—to be located south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and east of Block Island, Rhode Island—will have a total capacity of 924-megawatts of clean, renewable energy that could power more than 320,000 homes per year.

7 individuals taken into custody over the weekend.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: NW wind around 8 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:08 am & 11:29 pm | Low tide at 4:34 am & 4:27 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.9 days, 89% lighting.

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

East Bay RI: Little Compton's "Back 40" writer lays down her pen

ecoRI News: Climate Change, Beach Erosion Among Topics for State Study Commissions

WLNE: UPDATE: Search suspended for missing Newport swimmer

WPRI: Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer off Newport coast