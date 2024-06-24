The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tuesday
Here’s who’s running for City Council, Town Council, the General Assembly, and more.
Here’s who’s running for office in Newport County
Newport teachers’ dispute headed to arbitration
The dispute between the Newport teachers and the school administration is headed to what the union describes as an arbitration/mediation process to resolve issues the union says has “wreaked havoc across the district.”
What’s in Season: From bulbs to herbs to salad greens, Long Lane Farm in Warren offers a full summer bounty at their local farm stand
Garlic scapes, radishes, and mint can make a refreshing play on a multi-course Italian meal
What Sold: A look at 16 home sales across Newport County (June 17 – 21)
In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity, yet a prevailing trend of limited inventory has made the search for the perfect home increasingly challenging.
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 24 – 30
U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Pride Festival, Secret Garden Tour and more.
Seth Magaziner launches campaign for reelection to U.S. House
Today, Representative Seth Magaziner announced that he has filed for reelection in the 2024 race to represent Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional district.
Book Review: An unarmed game warden tracks a killer through the Maine wilderness in ‘Pitch Dark’
As always, Doiron’s characters are well-drawn, and his cold, rain-drenched setting is so vividly portrayed that readers may find themselves shivering.
Construction and Operations Plan for Sunrise Wind Project approved
The Sunrise Wind project—to be located south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and east of Block Island, Rhode Island—will have a total capacity of 924-megawatts of clean, renewable energy that could power more than 320,000 homes per year.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 21 – 24
7 individuals taken into custody over the weekend.
For the first time in The Breakers' 129-year history, the third floor will be open for tours
Drivers should expect lane closures on Pell Bridge during the week of June 23-29
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
On This Day In History - June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce Engagement
Dr. Michael Fine: What's crazy about hospitals in Rhode Island this week
What’s Up Today
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: NW wind around 8 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:08 am & 11:29 pm | Low tide at 4:34 am & 4:27 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.9 days, 89% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Audubon Society of Rhode Island: Nature Stories at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: STEAM Club at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Advanced Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Artist-in-Residence Talk: Ellen Xu at Newport Art Museum
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ghostlight at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Tickets Bar & Grille: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 11 am, Jamestown Tick Task Force at 5 pm, Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s meeting on June 26
Met Links Public Golf Course set to open in East Providence on June 27
Portsmouth Parks & Rec announces Summer Music & Entertainment Series
What’s Up Interview: Nels Cline of Wilco, playing Solid Sound Festival June 28-30
Renowned harmonica maestro James Montgomery to enchant King Park
People’s Credit Union to host a free community shred day on June 29
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
