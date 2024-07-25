According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood of Newport so far this year.

Governor McKee Signs Executive Order Announcing July 28 as the 35th Annual Governor’s Bay Day

Annual production of Dicken’s classic tale relocated due to construction at Trinity

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Read on to find out where the most loyal Rhode Island residents live.

A one-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island

From jazz standards to pop hits, the Cruisers bring a diverse repertoire to venues nationwide

University announces names of graduates from Newport County

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 24 through 7 am on July 25, 2024.

2.84% COLA increase effective for July pension benefit

Recent Local Obituaries

Gary Harper

Mary English

Commission: Current process ‘won’t realize full potential’ of Newport’s North End

Newport explores high-tech solutions for neighborhood speeding

Newport acts quickly to buy strategic flood-zone property

Newport City Council discusses Tourism Improvement District proposal

Newport City Council debates resident-only parking proposal

Recap: Newport City Council’s July 24 Regular Council Meeting

What’s Up on Friday

Weather

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around six mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Marine

Friday: NW wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:03 am & 12:36 | Low tide at 5:32 am & 6:16 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.8 days, 74% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

