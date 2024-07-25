The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
Historic home on Kay Street sells for $3.5 million; Rhode Island’s 35th annual Governor’s Bay Day will take place on July 28; and more.
Historic home on Kay Street sells for $3.5 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood of Newport so far this year.
Rhode Island’s 35th annual Governor’s Bay Day will take place on July 28
Governor McKee Signs Executive Order Announcing July 28 as the 35th Annual Governor’s Bay Day
PPAC Announces Collaboration with Trinity Rep – “A Christmas Carol” to run at PPAC this holiday season
Annual production of Dicken’s classic tale relocated due to construction at Trinity
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Rhode Island
Read on to find out where the most loyal Rhode Island residents live.
Open Studios event at Jamestown Arts Center on August 3 will showcase local artists
A one-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island
Navy Band Cruisers to perform on Martha’s Vineyard, across New England
From jazz standards to pop hits, the Cruisers bring a diverse repertoire to venues nationwide
26 Newport County students graduate from Roger Williams University
University announces names of graduates from Newport County
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 24 – 25
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 24 through 7 am on July 25, 2024.
Rhode Island announces cost of living adjustments for retired state employees
2.84% COLA increase effective for July pension benefit
Recent Local Obituaries
Commission: Current process ‘won’t realize full potential’ of Newport’s North End
Newport explores high-tech solutions for neighborhood speeding
Newport acts quickly to buy strategic flood-zone property
Newport City Council discusses Tourism Improvement District proposal
Newport City Council debates resident-only parking proposal
Recap: Newport City Council’s July 24 Regular Council Meeting
What’s Up on Friday
Weather
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around six mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Marine
Friday: NW wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:03 am & 12:36 | Low tide at 5:32 am & 6:16 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.8 days, 74% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 7:45 pm: Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
6 pm: 2024 Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Digg-It Band at Bulgarmarsh Park
6 pm to 7 pm: Last Friday Social at Newport Pride Center
6 pm to 9 pm: The Newport Show Gala Preview Party at St. George’s School Ice Rink
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Jon River from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Anita at 8 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Phenix Ave from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Festivals Foundation presents The Piano Recital hosted by Ryan Miller at 9:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Nikki & The Barn Boys from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Festivals Foundation presents Craigie & Slim with Special Guests at 9:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Spare Change from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Parlor Newport: Newport Festivals Foundation presents Hermanos Gutierrez Cumbia Y Salsa at 9:30 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
