The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
What’s Up Interview: Billy Bragg, singer and activist, playing the Newport Folk Festival on July 27
What’s Up Interview: Billy Bragg, singer and activist, playing the Newport Folk Festival on July 27
Bragg returning to Newport for the first time since the ‘Speak Out’ sessions in 2017
The Ocean Race Atlantic will race from New York City to Barcelona in 2026
The Ocean Race Atlantic is set to launch in 2026
Newport County Students shine on Tufts University Dean’s List
Tufts University has put out its Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester, which honors students with a semester-grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
New Coast Guard Sector Boston Commander takes charge
Captain Jamie Frederick assumes command of over 1,500 personnel
Toxic Algae Bloom shuts down Little Beach at Slack Reservoir
Health officials warn against swimming, boating, fishing, and kayaking in the affected area.
Newport Hospital earns prestigious Magnet Recognition again
Hospital achieves excellence in patient care for fifth consecutive time
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 17 – 18
Two individuals taken into custody.
Providence Fringe Festival returns for 11th year with 50 shows
Director Brien Lang emphasizes goal of creating event that “uniquely belongs to Providence” while accommodating all participants
The work that we do daily takes a tremendous amount of time, talent, effort, and money. If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now
Rhode Island's $100M Broadband Plan approved, bringing 'Internet For All' to Rhode Island
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 8 - 12)
Nearly 250 swimmers crossed Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay's annual Swim fundraiser
Barstool owner rescued by Coast Guard after losing control of boat off Nantucket
What’s Up on Friday
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Rip Current Statement in effect from July 18, 8:00 AM until July 18, 8:00 PM
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around nine mph, becoming south in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine
Via the National Weather Service.
Friday: N wind around 8 kt, becoming SSW in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming W after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours and 45 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:41 am & 7:06 pm | Low tide at 12:32 am & 12:04 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.2 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
5:15 am: Melodic Introspections at Sunrise at Chinese Tea House
9:30 am to 10:30 am: Baby Playtime at Newport Public Library
10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame
10 am to 11 am: LEGO Club at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Adventures with Animals in Art: Tantalizing Turtles at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
4 pm to 12 am: Hellenic Fest at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
6 pm: Wine, Dine & Brine: Oyster Class + Dinner @ Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm: Jaws Summer Party at The JPT
6:30 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
7 pm: Italian Team Meet & Greet Reception at Forty 1 North
7:30 pm: Courting Fashion at Rosecliff
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: 2024 Newport Dance Festival at Great Friends Meeting House
8 pm: Newport Classical presents Handel and Haydn Society at The Breakers
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar at 8:30 pm
Bar & Board: Sean Rivers from 8 pm to 11 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Ride The Vibe from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Janet Planet at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party at 7:30 pm
King Park: La Méchante et Le Connard French Lounge & Swing from 5 pm to 7 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Chelley Knight from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Officers Club: Wild Nites at 5:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing Company: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Rusty’s Bar & Grille: The Freaks at 8 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Steve Demers from 7 pm to 10 pm
The Quencher: Comedy at 9:30 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21
“Voice of Sailing” Jobson to preview America’s prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 18 & 19
French musical sensation La Méchante Et Le Connard to perform at King Park on July 19
John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20
Dan Burke And The Royal Treatment to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series on July 21
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Tiverton considers $2 million industrial park offer
ecoRI News: Initial Court Ruling Tosses Sand on R.I.’s Year-Old Beach Access Law
United States Navy: Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Futures Game at U.S. Naval War College
Rhode Island Current: Proposed winter electric rates down 8% compared to last year