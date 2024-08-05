Some memorable moments on the third day of the historic festival

Say goodbye to taco night and hello to garden-fresh black bean burritos

New waterfront eatery celebrates coastal cuisine with local ingredients under Chef Miguel Somoza’s direction

Iconic 18-mile sailing event expects 100 boats, offers spectators views of Jamestown landmarks

National Muster to be held in Fort Adams, Newport, RI – August 9-10

Hamilton Tickets Range from $49 to $199

The RIDOH State Health Laboratory has detected toxins and/or high cell counts in water samples and visual assessments by the DEM.

Those Guys and The Ravers to perform at Fort Adams State Park.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned -0.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Nine individual taken into custody on various charges over the weekend.

Pope Francis on Monday accepted the resignation of Cardinal Sean O’Malley as archbishop of Boston and named the current bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, Richard Henning, to replace him as leader of one of the most important Catholic archdioceses in the United States.

Recent Local Obituaries

Dennis Reddy

Doris Densmore

Trending Now

If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 pm, then a chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts that are possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: There is a chance of showers before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 am and 3 am, and then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. It is mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The east wind is 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Marine

Tuesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming NE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 pm, then a chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. A chance of showers before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 am and 3 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:45 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:54 am & 10:10 pm | Low tide at 3:22 am & 3:13 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.4 days, 2% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: The Jesse Liam Band at 6 pm

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center:

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

East Bay RI: Portsmouth: DUIs, public drinking, drug charges top police report

ecoRI: DEM Engaged in Ongoing Battle Against Aquatic Invasives

USNWC: U.S. Naval War College Holds 17th Annual Faculty Cloister

WLNE: Officials advise against contact with Newport pond due to blue-green algae