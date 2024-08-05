The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tuesday
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Jazz is alive, well, and thriving – Day 3 recap and photos; Flora brings Mediterranean flair to Gardiner House; and more.
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Jazz is alive, well, and thriving – Day 3 recap and photos
Some memorable moments on the third day of the historic festival
What’s in Season: Sweet corn and tomatoes from Fales Farm are classic end-of-summer staples
Say goodbye to taco night and hello to garden-fresh black bean burritos
Flora brings Mediterranean flair to Gardiner House
New waterfront eatery celebrates coastal cuisine with local ingredients under Chef Miguel Somoza’s direction
Registration now open for 97th Around the Island Race
Iconic 18-mile sailing event expects 100 boats, offers spectators views of Jamestown landmarks
Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers to host 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams on August 9 – 10
National Muster to be held in Fort Adams, Newport, RI – August 9-10
Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at PPAC go on sale on August 13
Hamilton Tickets Range from $49 to $199
RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with Almy Pond
The RIDOH State Health Laboratory has detected toxins and/or high cell counts in water samples and visual assessments by the DEM.
‘Music At The Fort’ returning to Fort Adams in August and September
Those Guys and The Ravers to perform at Fort Adams State Park.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned -0.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: August 2 – 5
Nine individual taken into custody on various charges over the weekend.
Pope Francis’ main adviser on clergy abuse, Cardinal Seán O’Malley, retires as archbishop of Boston
Pope Francis on Monday accepted the resignation of Cardinal Sean O’Malley as archbishop of Boston and named the current bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, Richard Henning, to replace him as leader of one of the most important Catholic archdioceses in the United States.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Classic jazz and new beats – Day 2 recap and photos
Newport's Drift Cafe rides wave of success into Newport Folk & Jazz Festivals
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: This is not your grandfather's festival - Day 1 recap and photos
Thousands brave the heat for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival
Legendary folk hero Joan Baez made several stops in Newport recently
On the Market: A look at 41 listings in Newport County hosting Open Houses this weekend (August 3 - 4)
Bike Newport founder highlights growth in Newport Folk & Jazz Festival cycling
Celebrates Ukraine’s Independence Day with the Sunflower Family Festival in Jamestown on Aug. 24
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 pm, then a chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except for higher amounts that are possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: There is a chance of showers before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 am and 3 am, and then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 a.m. It is mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The east wind is 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
Marine
Tuesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming NE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 pm, then a chance of showers between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. A chance of showers before 1 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 am and 3 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:45 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:54 am & 10:10 pm | Low tide at 3:22 am & 3:13 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.4 days, 2% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 11 am: ESL Read-Aloud Book Club at Newport Public Library
10 am to 10:30 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 5:30 pm: Hadley Henna at Newport Public Library
6:15 pm: Evening Bubbly Cruises with Jamestown Newport Ferry
6:15 pm: Sharks Come Cruisin on the Coastal Queen Evening Cruise
6:30 pm: Mystery Meetup - A Book Club for Mystery Readers at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: The Jesse Liam Band at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center:
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 4 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Beach Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
