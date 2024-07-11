The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
What’s Up Interview: Katrina Fortier of Lady & the Lovers, playing One Pelham East on Sunday, July 14
What’s Up Interview: Katrina Fortier of Lady & the Lovers, playing One Pelham East on Sunday, July 14
Former Newporter bringing new band to town
Rhode Island Philharmonic to Play at Roger Williams Park
Free Summer Pops concert on July 31st features local composers
Gerry Goldstein: From Trump, some vitriolic talking points
Of all the hideous traits that darken the soul of Donald Trump, his continuing delight in mocking physical disabilities, including President Biden’s lifelong struggle with a stutter, is among the creepiest.
Bill Belichick joining ‘Inside the NFL’ for upcoming season
Bill Belichick has added a second media job for the upcoming season.
Salve Regina receives $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation
Award will help high-achieving, low-income STEM students engage in the blue economy
Free ‘Skin Check’ screenings to be available at Rhode Island Beaches
Will be at Easton’s Beach on August 9
11th Hour Racing returns as Environmental Awareness Sponsor of Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals
Newport-based 11th Hour Racing is returning as the Environmental Awareness Sponsor of the festivals for the third consecutive year, continuing its longstanding support for sustainability initiatives at these landmark events in Newport.
Blue-Green Algae Blooms in Mishnock Lake: Health officials warn of contact
Toxic algae bloom found in West Greenwich, Rhode Island
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 10 – 11
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 10 through 7 am on July 11, 2024.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.