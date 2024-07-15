Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical, Hellenic Fest, Jaws Summer Party, Newport Beer Run, and more!

In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity with 21 homes trading hands last week.

For a sleepy Sunday brunch, there’s nothing better than blueberry pancakes made from scratch

The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) visited Naval Station Newport, July 11-15, engaging with various training and education commands to share lessons learned from the crew’s September 2023 to May 2024 independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

For just the second time in its 16-year history, the Rolex TP52 World Championship will be contested on American waters.

Federal, state, and local leaders joined the Quonset Development Corporation and Seaview Railroad today for a ribbon cutting and train ride to celebrate three recent upgrades to Quonset rail infrastructure.

Get ready to dance in the grass at the King Park Gazebo on July 21st from 3pm to 6pm.

Food collected in each branch will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Several commercial fishermen in New England have been sentenced in a fraud scheme that centered on a critically important species of bait fish and that prosecutors described as complex and wide-ranging.

For nearly half a century, the Fools Rules Regatta has stood as the crown jewel of Jamestown’s summer season, drawing adventurers, spectators, and creative minds from near and far to East Ferry Beach.

The Swim invites swimmers to tackle a two-mile, open water swim from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport to Potter Cove in Jamestown in the nonprofit organization’s flagship fundraiser, supporting ongoing advocacy, habitat restoration, and education efforts.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +5.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Warwick native plays guitar in popular Yacht Rock band

5 individuals taken into custody, another 5 summoned/cited over the weekend.