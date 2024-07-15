The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tuesday
On tap this week/weekend: Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical, Hellenic Fest, Jaws Summer Party, Newport Beer Run, and more!
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 8 – 12)
In Newport County, the real estate market is bustling with activity with 21 homes trading hands last week.
What’s in Season: Sweet and juicy blueberries are ready to eat at Almy-Thurston Farm in Portsmouth
For a sleepy Sunday brunch, there’s nothing better than blueberry pancakes made from scratch
USS Carney visits Newport, shares warfighting experiences
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) visited Naval Station Newport, July 11-15, engaging with various training and education commands to share lessons learned from the crew’s September 2023 to May 2024 independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.
Rolex TP52 World Championship headlines race week at Newport’s 14th Edition
For just the second time in its 16-year history, the Rolex TP52 World Championship will be contested on American waters.
Federal, state leaders celebrate major upgrades to rail infrastructure at the Quonset Business Park
Federal, state, and local leaders joined the Quonset Development Corporation and Seaview Railroad today for a ribbon cutting and train ride to celebrate three recent upgrades to Quonset rail infrastructure.
Dan Burke And The Royal Treatment to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series on July 21
Get ready to dance in the grass at the King Park Gazebo on July 21st from 3pm to 6pm.
Fighting Hunger: BankRI hosting Food Drive at its Middletown and Newport branches
Food collected in each branch will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
New England fishermen sentenced in complex herring fraud case
Several commercial fishermen in New England have been sentenced in a fraud scheme that centered on a critically important species of bait fish and that prosecutors described as complex and wide-ranging.
Fools Rules Regatta: Jamestown’s iconic tradition returns on August 17
For nearly half a century, the Fools Rules Regatta has stood as the crown jewel of Jamestown’s summer season, drawing adventurers, spectators, and creative minds from near and far to East Ferry Beach.
Nearly 250 swimmers crossed Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay’s annual Swim fundraiser
The Swim invites swimmers to tackle a two-mile, open water swim from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport to Potter Cove in Jamestown in the nonprofit organization’s flagship fundraiser, supporting ongoing advocacy, habitat restoration, and education efforts.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +5.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
What’s Up Interview: Tommy Gardner, aka Tommy Buoy of Yachtley Crew, playing PPAC July 27
Warwick native plays guitar in popular Yacht Rock band
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 12 – 15
5 individuals taken into custody, another 5 summoned/cited over the weekend.
