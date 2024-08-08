The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Friday
New exhibit at IYRS School of Technology & Trades showcases America’s Cup history in Newport
IYRS Maritime Library Displays Rare Artifacts from 1930-1983 Races, Open to Public Through Year’s End
Newport City Council to consider resolution on transportation and parking policies for large events
Resolution aims to reduce congestion and address quality of life issues during high-attendance gatherings
Newport City Council to consider a resolution that would overhaul Newport’s Resident Parking Program
City Councilor Mark Aramli is introducing the resolution, which aims to close loopholes that have allowed non-residents to exploit the system and prioritize parking access for full-time Newport residents.
Families In Motion: Free family music event coming to Newport on Aug. 25
Puddingstone Music Series Hosts “Families in Motion” with Music, Dance, and Acrobatics at St. Columba’s Chapel
Rep. Magaziner proposes tougher penalties for wage theft
Rep. Seth Magaziner introduces bill to increase fines, make wage theft a felony
Department of Health reminds Rhode Islanders about the health risks of open wounds and coastal waters
The exposure of open wounds to salt water or brackish water can lead to dangerous infections from bacteria, such as Vibrio.
Storck family goes all-in for the 2024 Resolute Cup
The Storm Trysail Club’s entry into the Resolute Cup has been the domain of the Storck family since 2016.
Rhode Island Life Science Hub awards first round of small grants
$98,780 in funding to support life science projects
Middletown Library to host Monday Book Club Series
Free admission to discuss latest literary trends
Newport landmarks honored with Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation
Rosecliff Mansion restoration and Belmont Chapel revival among projects recognized for excellence
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: August 7 – 8
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on August 7 through 7 am on August 8, 2024.
Middletown Library to host crafting and educational events
Craft stamped dish towels or grow your own mini hydroponics garden.
Rep. Magaziner visits Block Island, hosts Town Hall and visits sites
Congressman discusses local priorities, tours fire station and maritime institute during island trip
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up on Friday
Here’s a look at what’s coming up tomorrow and this week, plus some additional headlines.
Weather
Friday: There is a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine
Friday: SSE wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. There is a chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: SSE wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Showers are likely, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:48 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:51 am & 11:59 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 5:15 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.
Things To Do
Safe Harbor Race Weekend at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard
10 am to 11 am: A is for Art at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series – Comedies Throughout the Ages at Newport Public Library
4 pm: Summer Margarita Swing Fundraiser at Knights of Columbus
6 pm: 2024 Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Atticus Allen & Co. at Bulgarmarsh Park
7 pm: Newport Live and Norman Bird Present Naledi, Jazz From South Africa at Norman Bird Sanctuary
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board: Dave Alves at 8 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Bob Porawski from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Anita at 8 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant at The Atlantic Resort: Sean Couto from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Breakers Live!: A Tribute to Tom Petty at 8 pm
King Park: Chase Ceglie from 5 pm to 7 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: John Erickson from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Chelley Knight from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Localz Portsmouth: Michelle Saylors at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, The Complaints from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Deck: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Ride The Vibe Acoustic Duo at 7 pm
The Reef: Bobby T. from 2 pm to 5 pm, J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
What’s Up This Week
Recent What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers to host 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams on August 9 – 10
The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT on Aug. 9, 2024
Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists
R&B band “The 40” to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
