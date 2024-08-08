IYRS Maritime Library Displays Rare Artifacts from 1930-1983 Races, Open to Public Through Year’s End

Resolution aims to reduce congestion and address quality of life issues during high-attendance gatherings

City Councilor Mark Aramli is introducing the resolution, which aims to close loopholes that have allowed non-residents to exploit the system and prioritize parking access for full-time Newport residents.

Puddingstone Music Series Hosts “Families in Motion” with Music, Dance, and Acrobatics at St. Columba’s Chapel

Rep. Seth Magaziner introduces bill to increase fines, make wage theft a felony

The exposure of open wounds to salt water or brackish water can lead to dangerous infections from bacteria, such as Vibrio.

The Storm Trysail Club’s entry into the Resolute Cup has been the domain of the Storck family since 2016.

$98,780 in funding to support life science projects

Free admission to discuss latest literary trends

Rosecliff Mansion restoration and Belmont Chapel revival among projects recognized for excellence

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on August 7 through 7 am on August 8, 2024.

Craft stamped dish towels or grow your own mini hydroponics garden.

Congressman discusses local priorities, tours fire station and maritime institute during island trip

Recent Local Obituaries

Yumiko Kraemer

Luitgard “Lucky” Bowley

Andrew Douglas

Trending Now

If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!

What’s Up on Friday

Here’s a look at what’s coming up tomorrow and this week, plus some additional headlines.

Weather

Friday: There is a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine

Friday: SSE wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. There is a chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: SSE wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Showers are likely, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:48 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours and 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:51 am & 11:59 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 5:15 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.1 days, 18% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

What’s Up This Week

Recent What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11

Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8

Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9

Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers to host 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams on August 9 – 10

The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT on Aug. 9, 2024

Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists

R&B band “The 40” to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

Forbes: Migration Of 100 Life-Size Elephant Sculptures Will Make Stop In New York City

NUWC: NUWC Division Newport welcomes Deputy Prime Minister of Australia for Aug. 5 visit

Pell Center: Pell Center Hosts Inaugural Summer Institute of Politics