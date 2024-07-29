The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Tuesday
Newport Folk Festival 2024: Conan and Friends wrap up 65th annual event – Day 3 recap and photos; What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 22 – 26); and more.
Stage Hopping at Newport Folk
“This is a wellness check!”
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 22 – 26)
As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.
Salvation Army appoints new officers in Newport
Chris and Kiley Williams bring a passion for service and a strong commitment to the community.
AARP Tax Volunteers needed in Newport County
From Bike Stage to Harbor Stage: Palmyra’s Newport Folk Festival journey
Band members share excitement about playing larger venue, discuss festival’s collaborative spirit
The Jane Pickens Theater kicks off August with a diverse array of films and events
The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) is kicking off August with a diverse array of films and events that spotlight film classics, renowned authors, award-winning theater productions, and local businesses.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4
Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.
Hope Community Service Pond reopens for swimming
Bacteria levels drop to safe limits, according to RIDOH
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 26 – 29
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 26 through 7 am on July 29, 2024.
Salve Regina launches Cliff Walk Ambassadors program with community collaboration and support
Innovative experiential learning program helps visitors learn more about the historic trail
Teresa Paiva Weed set to retire from Rhode Island Hospital Association
Camp Hoffman reopens for swimming
Swimming area in South Kingstown deemed safe after bacteria levels return to normal
Newport’s bats go silent in loss to Ocean State
While they would have their best pitching performance in a long time, the bats went surprisingly cold, leading to a 2-0 defeat on a rainy night in Newport.
Recent Local Obituaries
Weather
Tuesday: There is a slight chance of showers before 9 a.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 79. The south wind will be 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 11 mph.
Marine
Tuesday: SSW wind 9 to 13 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: S wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 4am. Patchy fog between 11pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 8:03 pm | 14 hours and 24 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:55 am & 4:35 pm | Low tide at 9:19 am & 11:39 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.1 days, 30% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm to 5:30 pm: Beginner Contemporary at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5 pm: BOOK SIGNING ‘Food to Die For – Recipes & Stories from America’s Most Famous Haunted Places’ at The Fifth Element
6 pm: Music on the Lawn at St. John The Evangelist
6 pm: The Jacalyn and William P. Egan Lecture, Decoding Gilded Age Designer Jules Allard at Rosecliff
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Summer Reads at Salve at Ochre Court
7 pm to 8:30 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with the Grapes & Gourmet Shop aboard Coastal Queen Cruises
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Bridging the Gap: Jazz at the Casino Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 4:30 pm, The Outsiders at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown School Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
JamBase: Conan O’Brien Welcomes Jack White, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & More At Newport Folk
NUWC: Daughter of NUWC Division Newport employee will compete in rowing at the 2024 Summer Olympics