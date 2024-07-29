Historic festival welcomes surprise guest Jack White and others while honoring the folk tradition

“This is a wellness check!”

As we move into the third week of July, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.

Chris and Kiley Williams bring a passion for service and a strong commitment to the community.

Band members share excitement about playing larger venue, discuss festival’s collaborative spirit

The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) is kicking off August with a diverse array of films and events that spotlight film classics, renowned authors, award-winning theater productions, and local businesses.

Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.

Bacteria levels drop to safe limits, according to RIDOH

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 26 through 7 am on July 29, 2024.

Innovative experiential learning program helps visitors learn more about the historic trail

Swimming area in South Kingstown deemed safe after bacteria levels return to normal

While they would have their best pitching performance in a long time, the bats went surprisingly cold, leading to a 2-0 defeat on a rainy night in Newport.

Recent Local Obituaries

Florence Adams

Michael “Chops” Gray

Weather

Tuesday: There is a slight chance of showers before 9 a.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 79. The south wind will be 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog between 11 pm and midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 11 mph.

Marine

Tuesday: SSW wind 9 to 13 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: S wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 4am. Patchy fog between 11pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 8:03 pm | 14 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:55 am & 4:35 pm | Low tide at 9:19 am & 11:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.1 days, 30% lighting.

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 4:30 pm, The Outsiders at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

JamBase: Conan O’Brien Welcomes Jack White, Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & More At Newport Folk

NUWC: Daughter of NUWC Division Newport employee will compete in rowing at the 2024 Summer Olympics