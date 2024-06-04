Featuring PUBLIQuartet and Mezzo-Soprano Renée Rapier

Rhode Island House Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend announced that she will run for a fourth term representing House District 72, serving Middletown and Portsmouth.

Promises to put skills to work for City and lead with listening to solve complex problems

A new Rhode Island law prohibits auto insurers from charging policyholders more solely because they have been widowed.

By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro, Russ Scarpa, PharmD, Jeff Bratberg, PharmD, FAPhA, and Chris Federico, PharmD, BCACP

Swift recounts the life of Rebekah Harkness (1915-1982), the American composer and philanthropist who married the heir to the Standard Oil fortune and scandalized her wealthy neighbours with her eccentric behaviour. In a surprising twist, Swift reveals that she now owns the Rhode Island saltbox house where Harkness threw her wild parties, and Swift is now the crazy woman upsetting the neighbours.

Representatives for a Maine company that plans to send small satellites into space from the Northeast’s most rural state said they will start launches next year.

Pay-As-You-Throw program increases to $180 due to rising costs

Discover Newport announces new bus service in partnership with DATTCO

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Free program offers insights into municipal leadership and city issues

State launches grant program to support academic, commercial research

Funding aims to increase access to integrated care

Newport Police summon/cite two individuals, take another two into custody.

salveregina A post shared by @salveregina

Weather

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Areas of fog will develop after 1 a.m. Otherwise, there will be increasing clouds, with a low of around 62. The south wind will be 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine

Wednesday: SSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Areas of fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:29 am & 7:54 pm | Low tide at 1:23 am & 12:37 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Challengers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Dan Ferrazzoli from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Wolfman at 8:30 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past

Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible

Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center

Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7

Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8

Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8

John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9

G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

