The Latest WUN Headlines + A Look at What's Up on Wednesday
Steph Smyth announces run for Newport City Council; Rep. Cortvriend running for fourth term; and more
Newport Classical Music Festival will present the world premiere of Clarice Assad’s Chronicles of Ghosts: “Whispers from the Pirate Queen”
Featuring PUBLIQuartet and Mezzo-Soprano Renée Rapier
Rep. Cortvriend will run for a fourth term in R.I. House District 72, which represents Middletown and Portsmouth
Rhode Island House Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend announced that she will run for a fourth term representing House District 72, serving Middletown and Portsmouth.
Steph Smyth announces run for Newport City Council
Promises to put skills to work for City and lead with listening to solve complex problems
New Rhode Island law bars auto insurers from hiking rates on the widowed
A new Rhode Island law prohibits auto insurers from charging policyholders more solely because they have been widowed.
Op-Ed: Let Rhode Island pharmacists close the primary care gap
By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro, Russ Scarpa, PharmD, Jeff Bratberg, PharmD, FAPhA, and Chris Federico, PharmD, BCACP
Taylor Swift is ready for her history to be rewritten
Swift recounts the life of Rebekah Harkness (1915-1982), the American composer and philanthropist who married the heir to the Standard Oil fortune and scandalized her wealthy neighbours with her eccentric behaviour. In a surprising twist, Swift reveals that she now owns the Rhode Island saltbox house where Harkness threw her wild parties, and Swift is now the crazy woman upsetting the neighbours.
Maine company plans to launch small satellites starting in 2025
Representatives for a Maine company that plans to send small satellites into space from the Northeast’s most rural state said they will start launches next year.
Middletown Hikes Annual Fee for Waste Collection
Pay-As-You-Throw program increases to $180 due to rising costs
New non-stop bus service between Boston and Newport begins June 7
Discover Newport announces new bus service in partnership with DATTCO
Comic – Sour Grapes: Clouding Mind
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Middletown Library offers Town Council candidate training
Free program offers insights into municipal leadership and city issues
Rhode Island’s Life Science Hub offers $10,000 grants
State launches grant program to support academic, commercial research
Rhode Island to receive $40.7 million for Behavioral Health Services
Funding aims to increase access to integrated care
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 3 – 4, 2024
Newport Police summon/cite two individuals, take another two into custody.
Recent Local Obituaries
What Sold: A look at 13 home sales across Newport County (May 27 - 31)
Dispute erupts over teacher layoff and displacements in Newport
Third floor of The Breakers to open to the public for the first time
What’s Up on Tuesday
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Areas of fog will develop after 1 a.m. Otherwise, there will be increasing clouds, with a low of around 62. The south wind will be 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine
Wednesday: SSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Areas of fog after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:29 am & 7:54 pm | Low tide at 1:23 am & 12:37 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Vermont Mountaineers at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Challengers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Dan Ferrazzoli from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: The Wolfman at 8:30 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm, Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’s Up This Week in Newport: June 3 – 9
Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
Original Jersey Boy Frankie Valli to stop at Mohegan Sun on ‘The Last Encores Tour’ Friday June 7
Bike and stroll Newport’s famed Ocean Drive without cars on June 8
Newport’s Ocean Drive to close to cars, open to people biking and walking on June 8
John Hiatt’s Solo Acoustic Show hits Jane Pickens on June 9
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
ecoRI News: RIPTA, Green Bond Main Environmental Beneficiaries in FY25 Budget
RI Monthly: Rising Star Ruth Reinhardt Named Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Director
URI: University of Rhode Island exceeds $300 million campaign goal ahead of schedule
WLNE: Man killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Tiverton