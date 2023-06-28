The Latest: Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island
Plus - ‘Music In The Park’ coming to Paradise Valley Park in July
If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!
‘Music In The Park’ coming to Paradise Valley Park in July
The #MiddletownRI Outreach Department has a series of Monday night concerts slated in Paradise Valley Park, starting July 10. Come with the family and enjoy a relaxing, laid back evening with food, lawn games and free music.
Rhode Island Army National Guard joins Ocean Road 10K as Presenting Sponsor
The popular annual road race benefits the Narragansett Historical Society.
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Read on to see which cities made the list.
UConn introduces Siberian husky pup Jonathan XV as the school’s next mascot
The University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity on Wednesday, and they say he’s a very good boy.
Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County
Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.
The Ocean Race: Protest and Redress hearings scheduled for Thursday
World Sailing International Jury to hold two hearings on Thursday.
On The Market: 105 Memorial Boulevard West
This listing offers a rare opportunity to own a 3-family residence located directly in the heart of Downtown Newport and in the General Business Zone.
On This Day In Newport History – June 28, 1969: Newport Bridge opens for first time
The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.
Recent Local Obituaries
Isabella Mary Pedro
August 25, 1925 – June 25, 2023
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport: June 26 – July 4
Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on June 28, here’s what’s on their agenda
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
Congressional District 1 Special Election Candidate Declaration period is June 29 – 30
Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.
11th Hour Racing Team Redress hearing will be on June 29 in Genova
All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing
Top of Pelham to host local art show – sponsored by Hangar 420
The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.
Jamestown Arts Center’s 11th Annual Summer Soirée set for June 30
The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.
Ed Sheeran returns to Gillette Stadium on June 30 and July 1
Important ticketholder information for Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour at Gillette Stadium
What to know about the City Of Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks Display
Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.
‘Quiet Fireworks’ viewing at Beavertail will allow people with sensitivities to enjoy Newport’s display from across the Bay
RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities.
Celebrate the 247th Anniversary of the founding of our country in historic Newport
Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration.
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul plans to visit Rhode Island for the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration
The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.