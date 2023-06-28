If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!

The #MiddletownRI Outreach Department has a series of Monday night concerts slated in Paradise Valley Park, starting July 10. Come with the family and enjoy a relaxing, laid back evening with food, lawn games and free music.

The popular annual road race benefits the Narragansett Historical Society.

Debris from the lost submersible Titan has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

The University of Connecticut officials welcomed a new celebrity on Wednesday, and they say he’s a very good boy.

Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.

World Sailing International Jury to hold two hearings on Thursday.

This listing offers a rare opportunity to own a 3-family residence located directly in the heart of Downtown Newport and in the General Business Zone.

The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.

Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.

All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing

The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.

The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.

Important ticketholder information for Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour at Gillette Stadium

Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.

RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities.

Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration.

The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.