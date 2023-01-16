A large group gathers to watch a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words

America has honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still hasn’t fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the slain civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said Monday.

Podcast: A conversation with University of Rhode Island Economist Len Lardaro

Economic Forecast 2023

The Ocean Race: Opening day brings challenges

Both fleets head into extreme conditions on approach to Gibraltar

Podcast: A conversation with former URI President Robert L. Carothers

We catch up with Bob Carothers, as he now contemplates a second retirement, this one from College Unbound, which has and is transforming the lives of individuals, many of whom would otherwise likely face a lifetime of despair. Bob Carothers – educator, university president, poet, and lawyer.

Speaker shares racial injustice experiences for NUWC Division Newport’s recognition of MLK Jr. Day

As part of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, Din Jenkins Sr., deputy chief, Boston Housing Authority’s Police Division, shared his experiences with racial injustice in a presentation to the workforce on Jan. 4.

Texas man admits role in scamming seniors in Rhode Island and elsewhere in online romance scams

To carry out these schemes, a member of the conspiracy befriended unsuspecting seniors online, often posing as a General in the U.S. military serving overseas.

Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.

Jerry Frear: Why self-care?

Self-care has become a buzzword in recent times, but some people have negative reactions due to a lack of understanding in terminology.

Fun, Interesting, Famous and Memorable Quotes About Newport, Rhode Island

“Newport, Rhode Island, that breeding place–that stud farm, so to speak–of aristocracy; aristocracy of the American type.”

Just My Opinion: Governor McKee likely to name former Commerce Secretary as Rhode Island’s Housing Czar

We’re hearing that former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will likely be named the new Rhode Island Housing Secretary early this week, after the resignation last week of Josh Saal, who had been in the job for only a few months.

Weather

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

Pauline Henderson

Geraldine L. Doyle

