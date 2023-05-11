The Latest: What’s Up this weekend in Newport May 11 – 14
Watch: WUN-On-One Interviews with Newport Mayor Xay, General Treasurer James Diossa
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: May 11 – 14
The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more!
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Crash Bandicoot
“”Crash might not look like a Bandicoot, but he’s ready for new adventures with you! He’ll make a great running buddy or hiking partner for an active adopter”
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 12-14)
Spring Fest, farmer’s markets and the Ocean Race Stopover
Submissions now open for Newport International Boat Show’s “Newport For New Products” Program
Application Process Open for 2023 Awards Program
New York Yacht Club: Cup Pathway opens for Women’s and Youth Sailors
Applications for the Open Evaluation Event are due by Friday, May 19.
DEM’s Seasonal Bay Line opens May 15, allowing the public to report environmental problems in Narragansett Bay
The Bay Line provides Rhode Islanders with a central point of contact to leave a recorded message about any sign of bay-related environmental problems or occurrences throughout the summer season for appropriate follow-up by DEM.
The Ocean Race: Biotherm complete the Leg 4 podium
With Leg 4 now finished, three teams are within one point on the overall leaderboard…
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Here are some key health policies that will and will not change with the COVID-19 public health emergency's end
Stacker identified some of the major health policies applicable to the general public that will be affected by the public health emergency’s end.
New Rhody Regatta to benefit Rhode Island Community Food Bank
The event consists of one race, approximately 18 miles in length, around Conanicut Island and is designed to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
ILL – Abilities ‘No Excuses, No Limits’ show headed to PPAC Saturday, May 13
Dance troupe to perform free sensory-friendly show
Learning to swim the Michael Phelps Way at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County proudly announces that it has received a grant from the Michael Phelps Foundation
It was doubleheader today for WhatsUpNewp, with Newport Mayor Xay joining WUN for a videocast at 10 a.m. and General Treasurer James Diossa at 1.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.