The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more!

“”Crash might not look like a Bandicoot, but he’s ready for new adventures with you! He’ll make a great running buddy or hiking partner for an active adopter”

Spring Fest, farmer’s markets and the Ocean Race Stopover

Application Process Open for 2023 Awards Program

Applications for the Open Evaluation Event are due by Friday, May 19.

The Bay Line provides Rhode Islanders with a central point of contact to leave a recorded message about any sign of bay-related environmental problems or occurrences throughout the summer season for appropriate follow-up by DEM.

With Leg 4 now finished, three teams are within one point on the overall leaderboard…

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

Stacker identified some of the major health policies applicable to the general public that will be affected by the public health emergency’s end.

The event consists of one race, approximately 18 miles in length, around Conanicut Island and is designed to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Dance troupe to perform free sensory-friendly show

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County proudly announces that it has received a grant from the Michael Phelps Foundation

It was doubleheader today for WhatsUpNewp, with Newport Mayor Xay joining WUN for a videocast at 10 a.m. and General Treasurer James Diossa at 1.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.