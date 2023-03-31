Newport Daffodil Days, Newport Night Run, Soak Up The Sun Spring Fundraiser Party, and more.

John Cafferty, The English Beat, Kofi Baker and more

Bluey’s Big Play, RI Home Show, The Inferior Sex and more

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

“Luvy is a sweet, energetic young cat that loves to play! Her favorite activities are playing with her toys in her tunnel and watching outside the window”.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Rhode Island Governor Signs Bill Extending Outdoor Dining for Restaurants

After getting a dream Final Four field last year, CBS and Turner Sports have something very different this weekend with Florida Atlantic, Miami, San Diego State and Connecticut making it to Houston.

Buy your single-game or season tickets now!

Running event’s community commitment continues as 2023 edition draws near

Jaime Wyatt is a rising star in the country music scene, known for her distinctive voice and authentic storytelling.

United Way of Rhode Island, which powers 401Gives, is hoping the effort raises $4.01 million.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

Any college-bound student residing in Newport County can apply for the scholarship, regardless of where they plan to attend school.

This talk will explore the ways in which climate change is changing and will change marine fisheries now and into the future, and the ways in which fishers and fisheries managers can adapt to these changes.

Dive into the hotel’s fascinating beginnings as a public exercise in civic engagement; explore its scandalous early days during Prohibition; and meet the characters who made this iconic building Providence’s social, political, and criminal epicenter.

The FAA encourages U.S. and international students to participate in this virtual event. Last year, approximately 800 students took part.

Amy Gravell will be leaving the organization after almost 4 years and three seasons, effective this June.

Nobody can break free on final push towards a Sunday finish

February 13, 1927 – March 20, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.