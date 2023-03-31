The Latest: What's Up This Weekend
What’s Up This Week: March 27 – April 2
Newport Daffodil Days, Newport Night Run, Soak Up The Sun Spring Fundraiser Party, and more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (March 31 – April 2)
John Cafferty, The English Beat, Kofi Baker and more
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (March 31- April 2)
Bluey’s Big Play, RI Home Show, The Inferior Sex and more
Discover Your Dream Home: Newport County open houses this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Luvy
“Luvy is a sweet, energetic young cat that loves to play! Her favorite activities are playing with her toys in her tunnel and watching outside the window”.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (April 1 – 8)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
Roundup: Here’s what happened this week at the Rhode Island General Assembly
Rhode Island Governor Signs Bill Extending Outdoor Dining for Restaurants
Lack of big-name teams could take toll on Final Four ratings
After getting a dream Final Four field last year, CBS and Turner Sports have something very different this weekend with Florida Atlantic, Miami, San Diego State and Connecticut making it to Houston.
Newport Gulls: Single-game and season tickets are now available
Newport Rhode Races takes first step towards becoming a zero-waste event, partners with Epic Renewal
Running event’s community commitment continues as 2023 edition draws near
Newport Folk adds Jaime Wyatt to 2023 lineup
Jaime Wyatt is a rising star in the country music scene, known for her distinctive voice and authentic storytelling.
In just 5-Hours, 401Gives tops $1 million raised for Rhode Island nonprofits
United Way of Rhode Island, which powers 401Gives, is hoping the effort raises $4.01 million.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Newport County Board of Realtors offering scholarships for college-bound students
Any college-bound student residing in Newport County can apply for the scholarship, regardless of where they plan to attend school.
Aquidneck Land Trust to host a lecture on fisheries and climate change
This talk will explore the ways in which climate change is changing and will change marine fisheries now and into the future, and the ways in which fishers and fisheries managers can adapt to these changes.
Amanda Blount to speak about the Biltmore at the Portsmouth Historical Society on April 13
Dive into the hotel’s fascinating beginnings as a public exercise in civic engagement; explore its scandalous early days during Prohibition; and meet the characters who made this iconic building Providence’s social, political, and criminal epicenter.
Federal Aviation Administration gives kids the opportunity to design airports
The FAA encourages U.S. and international students to participate in this virtual event. Last year, approximately 800 students took part.
The Gamm announces the departure of Managing Director Amy Gravell
Amy Gravell will be leaving the organization after almost 4 years and three seasons, effective this June.
The Ocean Race: Tension mounts as racing remains painfully close
Nobody can break free on final push towards a Sunday finish
Obituary: Dr. Yilmaz S. Durudogan
February 13, 1927 – March 20, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
