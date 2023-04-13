The Latest: What’s Up this weekend in Newport - April 13 – 16
Plus: JAC to host Two Shakespearean Performances by Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program | ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend |
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: April 13 – 16
Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (April 14-16)
Foodie films, Ballet, Cannabis festival and “Six”
Rays tie record with 13-0 start, rally to beat Red Sox 9-3
Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.
Jamestown Arts Center to Host Two Shakespearean Performances by Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program
The Taming of Hamlet and Imogen to be performed.
AG: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets
In a social media world that produces traceable digital fingerprints, it didn’t take long for federal authorities and open-source investigators adept at sifting through data to land on the name of Jack Teixeira.
Gang leader sentenced for possessing ammunition while on federal supervised release less than a year after serving more than fifteen years in prison for trafficking drugs
A Providence man identified by law enforcement as a leader of the Trinitarios street gang, has been sentenced to thirty months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
How long it takes 50 common items to decompose
Stacker looked at how long it takes for some common things that people throw away to decompose. Continue reading on to find out for yourself below.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Buster
“Buster is a very handsome, friendly black and white cat who loves his chin scratches”
No known threats to Boston Marathon, but police are prepared
There are no known threats to this year’s Boston Marathon, but because it’s the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed three spectators, federal, state and city law enforcement leaders said Thursday that they are prepared for anything.
Survival diaries: Decade on, Boston Marathon bombing echoes
In the decade since, the streets and sidewalks have been repaired, and memorials at the sites of the explosions remember those who died: Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi, Martin Richard.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Obituary: Constance “Connie” M. (Sayers) Bailey
July 09, 1939 – April 09, 2023
Obituary: Joan “JP” Reinmuth
December 25, 1956 – April 10, 2023
Obituary: Darryl L. Turner
April 16, 1965 – April 11, 2023
