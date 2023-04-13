Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.

Foodie films, Ballet, Cannabis festival and “Six”

Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

The Taming of Hamlet and Imogen to be performed.

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.

In a social media world that produces traceable digital fingerprints, it didn’t take long for federal authorities and open-source investigators adept at sifting through data to land on the name of Jack Teixeira.

A Providence man identified by law enforcement as a leader of the Trinitarios street gang, has been sentenced to thirty months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Stacker looked at how long it takes for some common things that people throw away to decompose. Continue reading on to find out for yourself below.

“Buster is a very handsome, friendly black and white cat who loves his chin scratches”

There are no known threats to this year’s Boston Marathon, but because it’s the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed three spectators, federal, state and city law enforcement leaders said Thursday that they are prepared for anything.

In the decade since, the streets and sidewalks have been repaired, and memorials at the sites of the explosions remember those who died: Krystle Campbell, Lu Lingzi, Martin Richard.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

