The Latest: What's Up this weekend, Newport man wins $40,000 playing ‘Rhode Island Super Loteria’
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: May 6 – 8
Six Picks - Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend May 6 - 8
Where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport
Ohtani’s Fenway debut a success with 11 Ks, RBI in 8-0 rout￼
Guest View – AARP Rhode Island: How to sustain a healthy brain
House OKs Rep. Donovan’s bill to protect donors of feminine hygiene products from liability
Celtics’ Smart optimistic he’ll be available for Game 3￼
Newport man wins $40,000 playing Rhode Island Lottery’s ‘Rhode Island Super Loteria’
Gov. McKee, DEM award $75,000 grants to improve, maintain boat pump-out facilities to keep the bay/coastal waters clean
Herring industry to get $11M to cope with fishery disaster
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
Ticket Giveaway: Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room to play Courthouse Center Friday, May 6
SWAT Team Members from East Providence to run BankNewport 10 Miler for charity
John Clarke Senior Living designated as Blue Cross Blue Shield Safe Zone
Watch today’s conversation with Newport School Superintendent Jermain
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up this week: May 2 – 8
National Small Business Week takes place May 1 – 7, here’s what’s on tap through the SBA
Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party
Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7
“Taking the Reigns” on Homelessness Kentucky Derby Party to be held Saturday, May 7 at Wyndham Newport
Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School
Prof. Carla Pestana to open 2022 Judah Touro Series with a talk on religious freedom in colonial Newport
