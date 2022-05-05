Local, independent online news for Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond.

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: May 6 – 8

Six Picks - Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend May 6 - 8

Where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport

Ohtani’s Fenway debut a success with 11 Ks, RBI in 8-0 rout￼

Guest View – AARP Rhode Island: How to sustain a healthy brain

House OKs Rep. Donovan’s bill to protect donors of feminine hygiene products from liability

Celtics’ Smart optimistic he’ll be available for Game 3￼

Newport man wins $40,000 playing Rhode Island Lottery’s ‘Rhode Island Super Loteria’

Gov. McKee, DEM award $75,000 grants to improve, maintain boat pump-out facilities to keep the bay/coastal waters clean

Herring industry to get $11M to cope with fishery disaster

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

Ticket Giveaway: Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room to play Courthouse Center Friday, May 6

SWAT Team Members from East Providence to run BankNewport 10 Miler for charity

John Clarke Senior Living designated as Blue Cross Blue Shield Safe Zone

Watch today’s conversation with Newport School Superintendent Jermain

Local Obituaries

Obituary: Mary Ellen Kane

Obituary: John Edward Beese

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up this week: May 2 – 8

National Small Business Week takes place May 1 – 7, here’s what’s on tap through the SBA

Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party

Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7

“Taking the Reigns” on Homelessness Kentucky Derby Party to be held Saturday, May 7 at Wyndham Newport

Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School

Prof. Carla Pestana to open 2022 Judah Touro Series with a talk on religious freedom in colonial Newport

