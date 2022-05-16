Good Afternoon,

What’s Up This Week: May 16 – 22

Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cinderella, Elliot’s Ride For Everyone, MWR Car Show, and more.

What Sold: 23 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 9 – 13)

Workers start union push at Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts

Owners of Scales & Shells retiring, restaurant sold to Nautilus Restaurant LLC/Peregrine Group

Island Moving Company announces 2022 Summer Season

Election 2022: EMILY’s list endorses Gorbea; Foulkes TV ad campaign begins

Gerry Goldstein: Nicknames of brass can display their mettle

House Environment Committee to vote on legislation concerning emergency closure orders of aquaculture activities

Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22

St. Columba’s 29th Annual Garden Party will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Bonny Light Horseman with Natalie Merchant will perform on July 23

Newport Historical Society announces The Newport Show will return in July

Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20

Theatre By The Sea opens its 89th season on May 25 with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Man fatally shot by officer near NH space force station

Best duos in Boston Red Sox history

Weather forecast for May 16

MVYRADIO awards second quarter ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants

Local Obituaries

Juliette M. Janes

CWO-2 Alton B. LeCroy, USN, (Ret.)

Tori Amos “Ocean to Ocean Tour” to stop at The VETS in Providence May 16

