The Latest: What's Up this week; Scales & Shells to be sold; What real estate sold last week
Plus: Gerry Goldstein, Election 2022, and The Newport Show
Good Afternoon,
Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp.
The Latest
What’s Up This Week: May 16 – 22
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cinderella, Elliot’s Ride For Everyone, MWR Car Show, and more.
What Sold: 23 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 9 – 13)
Workers start union push at Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts
Owners of Scales & Shells retiring, restaurant sold to Nautilus Restaurant LLC/Peregrine Group
Island Moving Company announces 2022 Summer Season
Election 2022: EMILY’s list endorses Gorbea; Foulkes TV ad campaign begins
Gerry Goldstein: Nicknames of brass can display their mettle
House Environment Committee to vote on legislation concerning emergency closure orders of aquaculture activities
Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22
St. Columba’s 29th Annual Garden Party will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Bonny Light Horseman with Natalie Merchant will perform on July 23
Newport Historical Society announces The Newport Show will return in July
Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20
Theatre By The Sea opens its 89th season on May 25 with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’
Man fatally shot by officer near NH space force station
Best duos in Boston Red Sox history
MVYRADIO awards second quarter ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
Local Obituaries
CWO-2 Alton B. LeCroy, USN, (Ret.)
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 16 – 22
Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale May 16 – 21
Tori Amos “Ocean to Ocean Tour” to stop at The VETS in Providence May 16
Newport County Health Care Collaborative to host Community Conversation on Human Services and the Workforce Crisis
School regionalization faces critical votes on Monday
Kamala Harris to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement
Live From The Loading Dock: Summer concert series returning to MLK Center
Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20
Blue Man Group returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center MAY 20 – 22, 2022
‘Coffee and Donuts at the Fort’ to be hosted at Butts Hill Fort on May 21
Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21
Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22
What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21
Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22
Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22
Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.