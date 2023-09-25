On Tap This Week: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day, and more.

Ship’s arrival marks her first visit to Rhode Island

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, September 22 through 7 am on Monday, September 25.

The Newport County real estate market saw a wide range of property transfers, that cater to various preferences and lifestyles.

This award honors the life of the late Joan C. Arnold, a member of the League of Women Voters, who passed away in February 2011.

A Providence man who previously admitted to a federal judge that he robbed five banks in Rhode Island within five weeks in early 2022, including three in three days, was sentenced today to 30 months in federal prison

While the New England Patriots avoided their first 0-3 start in two decades, it’s not clear whether they can consistently score enough points to contend in the AFC East.

Had the case proceeded to a trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on May 21, 2021, members of the Providence Police Department pulled over the defendant while he was in possession a semi-automatic handgun without a license, before attempting to flee from arresting officers.

There is still time to register to learn French and to savor the joys of French culture.

The exhibit includes archival documents and objects from severe weather events throughout Rhode Island’s history, including Hurricane Carol, the Blizzard of 1978, and the flooding that occurred in 2010.

December 5, 1944 – September 18, 2023

Rhode Island continues to be a national leader in adolescent immunizations, with Rhode Island teens at or above the national averages for every vaccine type

March 23, 1949 – September 22, 2023

Here’s a look at what’s up out there today.

