What’s Up this week: Sept. 25 – Oct. 1
On Tap This Week: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day, and more.
Largest cruise ship of the season sails into Newport as MSC Cruises launches Canada & New England itineraries
Ship’s arrival marks her first visit to Rhode Island
Newport police reports for September 22 – 25
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, September 22 through 7 am on Monday, September 25.
What Sold: Newport County Real Estate Market Update – Sept. 18 – 22
The Newport County real estate market saw a wide range of property transfers, that cater to various preferences and lifestyles.
League of Women Voters Newport County seeks nominations for the Joan C. Arnold Award
This award honors the life of the late Joan C. Arnold, a member of the League of Women Voters, who passed away in February 2011.
Providence man sentenced for robbing five Rhode Island banks
A Providence man who previously admitted to a federal judge that he robbed five banks in Rhode Island within five weeks in early 2022, including three in three days, was sentenced today to 30 months in federal prison
Patriots’ low-scoring offense is a big concern even after 1st win of season
While the New England Patriots avoided their first 0-3 start in two decades, it’s not clear whether they can consistently score enough points to contend in the AFC East.
Providence man sentenced to 8 years in state prison for possessing illegal firearm
Had the case proceeded to a trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on May 21, 2021, members of the Providence Police Department pulled over the defendant while he was in possession a semi-automatic handgun without a license, before attempting to flee from arresting officers.
Alliance Française de Newport is offering two levels for learning French language and culture
There is still time to register to learn French and to savor the joys of French culture.
‘Wild Weather’ exhibit opens at Rhode Island’s State Archives
The exhibit includes archival documents and objects from severe weather events throughout Rhode Island’s history, including Hurricane Carol, the Blizzard of 1978, and the flooding that occurred in 2010.
Obituary: Monty Burnham
December 5, 1944 – September 18, 2023
CDC: Rhode Island remains a vaccination leader nationwide
Rhode Island continues to be a national leader in adolescent immunizations, with Rhode Island teens at or above the national averages for every vaccine type
Obituary: Eileen L. Murphy
March 23, 1949 – September 22, 2023
What’s Up in Newport: Monday, September 25
Here’s a look at what’s up out there today.
