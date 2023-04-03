The Latest: What's Up this week and weekend in and around Newport
Preservation Society of Newport County will host a job fair on April 12 | City of Newport: Driftway storage applications are now being accepted
What’s Up this week in Newport: April 3 – 9
Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more.
Preservation Society of Newport County will host a job fair on April 12
With approximately 30 part-time and full-time positions in an array of fields, there will be a wealth of exciting opportunities for job seekers.
City of Newport: Driftway storage applications are now being accepted
2023 Seasonal Dinghy Permits Now Available
Rhode Island Foundation offering grants to nonprofit organizations that serve LGBTQ communities
There are two categories of grants: Projects that meet the priority needs of the LGBTQ communities and capacity-building programs such as board development, strategic planning and fundraising for organizations that play a vital and unique role in the LGBTQ communities.
Circle back: Maine reclaims biggest ice disk, at 1,776 feet
Volunteers cut a big ol’ circle in a frozen lake and set it in motion, reclaiming a world record in a category that few people know exists: The biggest ice carousel.
Gregory Alan Isakov added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Gregory Alan Isakov, who will perform at Newport Folk Festival, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, is an American singer-songwriter who has gained recognition for his heartfelt and introspective folk music.
Senator Ujifusa introduces two bills to support veterans
Sen. Linda Ujifusa, a member of the Senate Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs Committee, is sponsoring two bills that support veterans.
Van Morrison to perform at PPAC on May 11 & 12
He last performed at PPAC in December 2007 to a sold-out crowd.
The Ocean Race: Duel remains for leg 3 podium position
Biotherm and 11th Hour Racing Team are fighting for third place points as they race towards Itajaí
After March Madness, women’s pro basketball options are slim
By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will stop at The VETS in Providence on July 29
An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Tedeschi Trucks Band announces ‘The Garden Parties’ at TD Garden & Madison Square Garden
Special guest, Lukas Nelson + POTR to join Tedeschi Trucks Band for both shows.
President of Rhode Island Trucking Company and Truck Computer Design Service, and Companies, admit to conspiring to violate the Clean Air Act
Collins, M&D Transportation, and Diesel Tune Ups of RI pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act.
WWE no longer just a family affair as it joins with UFC
WWE is saying goodbye to existing as a family-run business as it joins with the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.
Portsmouth Police investigating a fatal crash on Anthony Road
According to Portsmouth Police Department, the operator sustained severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Newport Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for example, is visiting Connecticut on Monday for a fireside chat at Yale University on the economic agenda. And first lady Jill Biden this week visits Colorado, Michigan, Maine and Vermont to discuss investments in education.
Photo Gallery: Newport Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies
Spring has arrived in Newport, and with it comes the 12th Annual Newport Daffodil Days celebration!
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
