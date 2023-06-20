The Latest: What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Pete Francis playing Ragged Island Brewery on June 24
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Pete Francis playing Ragged Island Brewery Saturday, June 24
Former Dispatch bassist and mental health advocate releasing new album
Newport in Bloom, a dedicated group of local volunteers, continues to transform the city into a vibrant floral paradise with its renowned hanging basket program.
Rising talent and familiar faces from around the ATP Tour are slated to compete in Newport July 16-23
Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleads not guilty to 9 gun charges
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
A Titanic expert, an adventurer, and a father and son are among the passengers on missing sub
A renowned Titanic expert, a world-record holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world’s most famous shipwreck are facing critical danger aboard a small submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Ocean Race fleets are easing their way south
Speeds are modest but progress is being made…
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Coast Guard says extensive search has yielded no sign of missing sub
The U.S. Coast Guard says a search covering 10,000 square miles (26,000 square kilometers) has turned up no signs of a missing submarine off New England.
Toad The Wet Sprocket is coming to The JPT on September 22
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 am.
Roger Williams Park Zoo performs successful procedure on giraffe
A team of 45 animal care specialists assisted with the treatment
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, June 20
Recent Local Obituaries
Judi Ann Beck
July 31, 1965 – June 16, 2023
Ruperto Martinez Dela Cruz
March 27, 1947 – June 15, 2023
Undocumented immigrants eligible for driver privilege cards, July 1
Save The Date: Salute To Summer will take place on August 26
Governor McKee signs legislation establishing Juneteenth as a State Holiday in Rhode Island
What’s Up This Week in Newport County: June 19 – 25
Newport Pride Weekend, The Newport Flower Show, The Big Lebowski, Master & Commander, Taproot Brewing’s 5 year anniversary, and much more.
What’s Up Newp partners with The JPT to host a special screening of ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘Jaws’
Join us for live music, classic films, and more fun.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM
Coming up on Wednesday, June 21 at 1 pm.
Taproot Brewing Co. to celebrate 5th Anniversary on June 21
Join Taproot Brewing Co. and Newport Vineyards in raising a glass to “five years of beers” on Wednesday, June 21 5 pm – 8 pm in conjunction with their Wednesday music series kickoff and the first official day of summer.
newportFILM announces its 2023 newportFILM Outdoors schedule
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2023 season on June 23
“The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will run through Columbus Day weekend (October 9), and will include summer weekend stops in Bristol.
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Pete Francis playing Ragged Island Brewery Saturday, June 24
Former Dispatch bassist and mental health advocate releasing new album
‘Six Picks’ 2023 Pride Events in Rhode Island
Celebrations in Newport, Providence and beyond
Wickford In Bloom: Historic Home and Garden Tour returns June 24 – 25
The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets.
