The Latest: Winter electricity rates announced; An interview with Macy Gray
Plus: The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT, International Tennis Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 Ballot
What’s Up Interview: Macy Gray, coming to the Greenwich Odeum Sunday, October 1
Singer-songwriter on her new album “Reset” and more
Newport Community Electricity winter rates announced
Rates to Be Set Below Rhode Island Energy Last Resort Pricing
Portsmouth Community Electricity announces electricity prices for Winter 2023-2024
The Portsmouth Community Electricity program is announcing new winter electricity supply prices to go into effect beginning with the November meter read.
PUC approves 25% hike in winter electric rates despite protests
Chairman calls seasonal increases an ‘inescapable reality’
Leander Paes is the first Asian man nominated as a player to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Leander Paes, the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category.
The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT on Aug. 9, 2024
The country’s premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band.
A Rhode Island man is charged with possessing 26 pounds of cocaine in a kayak on a Vermont lake
A Rhode Island man has been charged in Vermont with possessing 26 pounds (12 kilograms) of cocaine with the intent to distribute it after federal authorities observed him putting packages into a kayak on Lake Champlain near the Canadian border, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Bristol man convicted of murdering and robbing his grandmother
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Bristol man has been convicted in Providence County Superior Court of the 2017 murder of his 62-year-old grandmother, Eudora Gustafson.
East Providence man charged with attempted murder following violent attack with a hammer
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that an East Providence man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with multiple counts of felony assault, including assault with attempt to murder, after allegedly attacking an East Providence man with a hammer on July 5, 2023.
Greater Newport Chamber to host Women in Business Dinner with Author, TV Contributor, Samantha Ettus
The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will welcome best-selling Author, TV Contributor, and Women’s Advocate Samantha Ettus, as keynote speaker at their Women in Business Dinner taking place on Thursday, October 19th at Rosecliff.
Obituary: Ralph “Ted” Goddard
February 1, 1942 – September 17, 2023
Letter: Save the Transfer Station
By Bethany Gaston
International Tennis Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 Ballot
Fan Voting for the Player Category will take place from Sept. 27 – Oct. 9 at vote.tennisfame.com
Obituary: Patricia Frizzell
June 07, 1933 – September 10, 2023
What’s Up in Newport: Tuesday, September 26
On this day 40 years ago, Australia II wins the America’s Cup in Newport
