The Latest: What’s Up Interview - Jazz Guitarist John Pizzarelli playing Jane Pickens on Dec. 16
What’s Up Interview: Jazz Guitarist John Pizzarelli playing Jane Pickens on Dec. 16
Standard bearer bringing classics from “The Great American Songbook” and more
Defense steps up as Patriots get back in playoff position
The Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night will be remembered most for the injury to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
RIHEBC awards $92,000 capital grant to Lucy’s Hearth for shelter HVAC repairs
Lucy’s Hearth is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter in Newport County serving children and their families who are experiencing homelessness.
Roger Federer’s final match outfit and retirement letter now on display at International Tennis Hall of Fame
As part of the ITHF’s Laver Cup exhibit, the items now sit adjacent to several other Federer contributions to the museum, including a hologram experience that bears his likeness.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Here’s what restaurants are open and serving up something special on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022.
20 of the best movies set in winter weather
Stacker compiled a list of 20 great movies set in winter weather. To qualify, the film had to be primarily set in winter and have at least 20,000 votes and a 7.0 user rating on IMDb.
Opinion: Why Rhode Island should be rooting for Morocco in the World Cup
Underdogs need to stick together.