On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classicla Music Festival + much more.

One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show

“Monty has ears for days and will greet you with happy tail wags and wet kisses”

The Bank provided grants to John Clarke Senior Living to support the courtyard renovation and other facility improvements to positively impact the organization’s overall community space for senior residents’ activities and programming.

Music On The Lawn + Family Night Concerts + Asteroid City + Bubbly Cruise

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Recent Local Obituaries

Joan F. Murphy

Sidney “Andy” Anderson

Alberta “Bunny” Duckman

Rita H. Mendonsa

Edward W. Wilson

Joyce Ethier

Popular Stories On WUN Right Now

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classicla Music Festival + much more.

Licenses and permits, liquor license transfers, and more.

Program to benefit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center

Boston-based comic will appear with fellow comedians Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley