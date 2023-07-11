The Latest: What’s Up in Newport this week - July 11 – 16
Plus: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 11 – 16
On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classicla Music Festival + much more.
Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown
One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Monty
“Monty has ears for days and will greet you with happy tail wags and wet kisses”
BankNewport celebrates completion of John Clarke Senior Living courtyard renovation project
The Bank provided grants to John Clarke Senior Living to support the courtyard renovation and other facility improvements to positively impact the organization’s overall community space for senior residents’ activities and programming.
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, July 11
Music On The Lawn + Family Night Concerts + Asteroid City + Bubbly Cruise
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories On WUN Right Now
New 'Private Adirondack Experience' launches on The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn
City of Newport: Public invited to greet Japanese delegation
Tyler Hicks, Feinstein Jr. Scholar & Gaudet Middle School student, donates Golden Ticket winnings to Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 11 – 16
On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classicla Music Festival + much more.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on July 12
Licenses and permits, liquor license transfers, and more.
Reading With Robin to host ‘A Summer Soiree’ with leading authors at Newport Art Museum July 13
Program to benefit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kelly MacFarland, playing ‘Mother of a Comedy Show’ at Jane Pickens on July 14
Boston-based comic will appear with fellow comedians Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.