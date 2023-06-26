Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!

Check out what homes sold last week.

Principal photography occurred throughout Rhode Island, including East Greenwich, Providence, Warwick, and North Kingstown.

“”This Noah, unlike the proverbial one who rode on an ark with all kinds of animals, loves his people so very much that he prefers to live in a people-y home and be showered with affection and doted on daily.”

Individuals Posing as Police Officers Targeting Residents

Sailors, Set up Your Team Page!

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Frank Lombardo III and Rep. Michelle E. McGaw to better prepare Rhode Island for the rapid growth of electric vehicles on the state’s roadways has been signed into law.

Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.

Important ticketholder information for Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour at Gillette Stadium

“White House By the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port” by Kate Storey (Scribner)

Hamblett is currently Save The Bay’s director of advocacy and has been employed by the organization for 30 years.

Seven boats still racing towards Genova with an ETA of Tuesday morning…

Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.

Recent Local Obituaries

