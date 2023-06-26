The Latest: What's Up in Newport this week and 4th of July Weekend
‘Chosen Family’ wraps up filming in Rhode Island
Principal photography occurred throughout Rhode Island, including East Greenwich, Providence, Warwick, and North Kingstown.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Noah
“”This Noah, unlike the proverbial one who rode on an ark with all kinds of animals, loves his people so very much that he prefers to live in a people-y home and be showered with affection and doted on daily.”
Newport Police warning against scam phone calls
Individuals Posing as Police Officers Targeting Residents
Inaugural Rhody Regatta raising funds for Rhode Island Community Food Bank
Sailors, Set up Your Team Page!
Legislation to improve RI’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure signed into law
Legislation sponsored by Sen. Frank Lombardo III and Rep. Michelle E. McGaw to better prepare Rhode Island for the rapid growth of electric vehicles on the state’s roadways has been signed into law.
Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County
Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.
Ed Sheeran returns to Gillette Stadium on June 30 and July 1
Important ticketholder information for Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour at Gillette Stadium
Book Review: ‘White House by the Sea’ tells storied Kennedy tale through family’s compound
“White House By the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port” by Kate Storey (Scribner)
Topher Hamblett named Save The Bay’s interim executive director
Hamblett is currently Save The Bay’s director of advocacy and has been employed by the organization for 30 years.
WindWhisper Racing Team wins Stage 3 into Genova to take The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup
Seven boats still racing towards Genova with an ETA of Tuesday morning…
What to know about the City Of Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks Display
Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.
What’s Up Today: Monday, June 26
Plus: All of the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp
Umbrella Sky Newport exhibit opens in Brick Market Place
New law will allow low-speed vehicles on Rhode Island roads
Celebrate the 247th Anniversary of the founding of our country in historic Newport
An awesome license plate, & Ocean State-worthy research
'All Hands on Deck' at Jane Pickens
Theatre By The Sea’s Monday Evening Concerts Series begins June 26
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on June 28, here’s what’s on their agenda
Congressional District 1 Special Election Candidate Declaration period is June 29 – 30
11th Hour Racing Team Redress hearing will be on June 29 in Genova
Jamestown Arts Center’s 11th Annual Summer Soirée set for June 30
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul plans to visit Rhode Island for the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration
