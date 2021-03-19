The Latest: What's Up in Newport County this weekend; 19 open houses to check out; latest vaccine news
RIDOH provides update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine effort
Here’s the latest news, headlines, and information from What’s Up Newp.
The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Art Museum to offer Curator Tour and Artist Talks
Summer Tour – A New View: Secret Garden Tour will return in July
What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend: March 19 – 21
19 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 19 – 21)
Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)
Women’s History Month: RI’s greatest female musicians
Representative Ruggiero sponsors bill for 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030
Bookstore on the Beach: Barrington Books to host a virtual author event with author Brenda Novak
Greenlove Foundation offering a 2021 Educational Scholarship
Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10
Home on Berkeley Avenue in Middletown sells for $2.7 million
Opinion: Sugary beverages lead to diabetes, poor health outcomes
DATMA launches ‘WATER 2021’, will bring free public art exhibitions and more to New Bedford this summer
Now Hiring – New Shoreham: Police Officers and paid interns for the summer season
What’s Up in Newport County today: Friday, March 19
>> Recent Local Obituaries
Ann H. Oster, an artist who taught at St. Paul’s School for Girls, dies (she was raised in Newport)
Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival planning to return this summer
Brian C. Jones: Death empties one home; a church fills another
Rhode Island plans to open up vaccination eligibility to all adults age 16 and older on April 19
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
The Latest COVID-19 & Vaccination Data
Elsewhere
General Assembly - Sen. DiPalma’s commission to study and evaluate the state’s electric and natural gas distribution and transmission infrastructure meets on Monday
General Assembly - Rep. Marszalkowski’s bill that allows virtual public meetings to continue past the pandemic heard by committee
Portsmouth Times - Portsmouth farm brewery aims to fully open by September
AP - Utilities regulators extend state’s shutoff moratorium
Conde Nast Traveler - The 10 Best Beach Towns on the East Coast
ecoRI News - Rhode Island Regulators Review Plan for Connecting Offshore Wind Facility to Grid
East Bay RI - Cloverbud Ranch in Portsmouth receives national grant
WPRI - Several local athletes to make appearances at Big Dance
