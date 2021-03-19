The Latest: What's Up in Newport County this weekend; 19 open houses to check out; latest vaccine news

Here’s the latest news, headlines, and information from What’s Up Newp.

Newport Art Museum to offer Curator Tour and Artist Talks

RIDOH provides update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine effort

Summer Tour – A New View: Secret Garden Tour will return in July

What’s Up in Newport County This Weekend: March 19 – 21

19 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 19 – 21)

Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)

Women’s History Month: RI’s greatest female musicians

Representative Ruggiero sponsors bill for 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030

Bookstore on the Beach: Barrington Books to host a virtual author event with author Brenda Novak

Greenlove Foundation offering a 2021 Educational Scholarship

Public invited to participate in a cleanup of Braman Cemetery on April 10

Home on Berkeley Avenue in Middletown sells for $2.7 million

Opinion: Sugary beverages lead to diabetes, poor health outcomes

DATMA launches ‘WATER 2021’, will bring free public art exhibitions and more to New Bedford this summer

Now Hiring – New Shoreham: Police Officers and paid interns for the summer season

What’s Up in Newport County today: Friday, March 19

The Latest COVID-19 & Vaccination Data

Elsewhere

General Assembly - Sen. DiPalma’s commission to study and evaluate the state’s electric and natural gas distribution and transmission infrastructure meets on Monday

General Assembly - Rep. Marszalkowski’s bill that allows virtual public meetings to continue past the pandemic heard by committee

Portsmouth Times - Portsmouth farm brewery aims to fully open by September

AP - Utilities regulators extend state’s shutoff moratorium

Conde Nast Traveler - The 10 Best Beach Towns on the East Coast

ecoRI News - Rhode Island Regulators Review Plan for Connecting Offshore Wind Facility to Grid

East Bay RI - Cloverbud Ranch in Portsmouth receives national grant

WPRI - Several local athletes to make appearances at Big Dance

