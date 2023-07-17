The Latest: What's Up in and around Newport this week and weekend
Plus: Conversations with Newport Mayor Xay, R.I. Congressional District 1 candidates coming up | Recent real estate transactions
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 17 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
City of Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, July 18, at 4:30 pm.
Cult classics returning to the big screen at The JPT
Don’t miss Clueless with live music by Chase Ceglie and The Firehouse Band on Tuesday night!
DEM will provide an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School during a special Newport City Council meeting on July 19
Update from R.I. Department of Environmental Management expected on July 19
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at noon.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1 pm.
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Steamboats on Narragansett Bay and the Sakonnet River’
Jim Garman to give lecture at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum on July 20th
Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown
One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show
Umbrella Sky Newport at Brick Market to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Providence Drum Troupe Saturday, July 22
International art installation is already a big hit in Newport
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Right Now
More than half of declared candidates for House District 1 apparently fail to acquire adequate signatures to run
Theater Review: The Bodyguard: The Musical is excellent at Theater-By-The-Sea
What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 10 – 14)
Tickets to Newport Jazz Festival can now be purchased at Fort Adams Visitor Center
The Latest
What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 10 – 14)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Heavy rain forces closure of shellfish areas in Narragansett Bay and Point Judith Pond
Heavy rain received in Rhode Island yesterday led to these shellfish closures.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 17 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
City of Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, July 18, at 4:30 pm.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:30 pm.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Walter Berbrick, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Gabe Amo, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2:15 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Governor McKee recognizes Newport Festivals Foundation for running sustainable music festivals in 2023
Governor Dan McKee today is recognizing the Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF) for ensuring that the upcoming productions of its world-renowned concerts, Newport Folk and Newport Jazz, will be sustainable events this summer.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Aaron Regunberg, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at noon on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1 pm.
Jazz artists to perform at Lippitt House Museum’s Sunday Concerts in the Garden series
Lippitt House Museum’s Sunday Concerts in the Garden series features an extraordinary lineup of talented Rhode Island musicians.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at noon.
Tickets to Newport Jazz Festival can now be purchased at Fort Adams Visitor Center
While Saturday and Sunday tickets are sold out, fans can purchase Friday tickets in-person and pay no fees.
Child & Family thanks the community for the success of their 9th Annual Townsend Luncheon
With much success thanks to Community Partners as well as an exciting Fund the Mission, the luncheon exceeded its goal and raised over $80,000 to benefit Child & Family programs.
Wilbury Theatre Group presents FringePVD: Providence Fringe Festival running July 16-29
Event celebrating the arts expands to Westerly in August
What’s Up Today: Monday, July 17
On Tap Today: Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Mondays in Miantonomi, Music in the Park, and more. Plus: All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival Held
Thirteen thousand fans attended the inaugural event and the festival was regarded as a great success, the festival would move to Freebody Park in 1955.