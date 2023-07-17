What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

City of Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, July 18, at 4:30 pm.

Don’t miss Clueless with live music by Chase Ceglie and The Firehouse Band on Tuesday night!

Update from R.I. Department of Environmental Management expected on July 19

Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.

Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at noon.

Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1 pm.

Jim Garman to give lecture at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum on July 20th

One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show

International art installation is already a big hit in Newport

Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.

Heavy rain received in Rhode Island yesterday led to these shellfish closures.

Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:30 pm.

Walter Berbrick, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Gabe Amo, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2:15 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Governor Dan McKee today is recognizing the Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF) for ensuring that the upcoming productions of its world-renowned concerts, Newport Folk and Newport Jazz, will be sustainable events this summer.

Aaron Regunberg, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at noon on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Lippitt House Museum’s Sunday Concerts in the Garden series features an extraordinary lineup of talented Rhode Island musicians.

While Saturday and Sunday tickets are sold out, fans can purchase Friday tickets in-person and pay no fees.

With much success thanks to Community Partners as well as an exciting Fund the Mission, the luncheon exceeded its goal and raised over $80,000 to benefit Child & Family programs.

Event celebrating the arts expands to Westerly in August

On Tap Today: Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Mondays in Miantonomi, Music in the Park, and more. Plus: All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Thirteen thousand fans attended the inaugural event and the festival was regarded as a great success, the festival would move to Freebody Park in 1955.

