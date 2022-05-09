The Latest: What real estate sold last week; Interview with Peter Asher; Blood Emergency declared
URI establishes scholarship program for Indiginous students
Since 2012, What’sUpNewp has been the go-to local, independent source for What’s Up in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. There’s no paywall here. But we need reader support. Your donation powers our reporting and keeps our content free for everyone.
Good Afternoon,
Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp as well as a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend;
The Latest
Frank O’Donnell: Gamm Theatre pauses performances of ‘Midsummer’… an actor’s perspective
URI establishes scholarship program for Indiginous students
Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22
Blood Emergency declared in Rhode Island and Connecticut
Haul of Atlantic cod, once abundant, reaches new low
What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15
What’s Up Interview: Legendary artist and producer Peter Asher on The Beatles, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and more
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Bendigo Fletcher will perform on July 24
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 2 – 6)
Pangaea Logistics Solutions names Brent Mahana its new Vice President of Business Development – Ports & Logistics
Newport Weather Forecast for Monday, May 9
The Coffee Grinder finds a new home in Newport
This Day in RI History: May 9, 1861 -U.S. Naval Academy moved to Newport
How gas prices have changed in the Providence Metro area in the last week
100 sports records and the stories behind them
Marchand scores twice, Bruins beat Canes to tie series at 2
Edward Hirsch to present ‘The Heart of American Poetry at Charter Books on May 11
Abreu gets 2-run double; White Sox complete sweep over BoSox
Most popular boy names in the 70s in Rhode Island
Local Obituaries
Obituary: Frank Souza Perry Jr
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15
This Day in RI History: May 9, 1861 -U.S. Naval Academy moved to Newport
Local students have until May 9 to apply for nearly 100 new scholarships
The Sailing Museum will open its doors to the public on May 10
Edward Hirsch to present ‘The Heart of American Poetry at Charter Books on May 11
Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY coming to PPAC May 11-15
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on May 11, here’s a look at what’s on their docket
Michelangelo – A Different View’ coming to the RI Convention Center May 12-June 12
FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall River for 3rd edition May 12-14
Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13
Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14
RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14
NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14
Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.