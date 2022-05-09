Since 2012, What’sUpNewp has been the go-to local, independent source for What’s Up in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. There’s no paywall here. But we need reader support. Your donation powers our reporting and keeps our content free for everyone.

Frank O’Donnell: Gamm Theatre pauses performances of ‘Midsummer’… an actor’s perspective

URI establishes scholarship program for Indiginous students

Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22

Blood Emergency declared in Rhode Island and Connecticut

Haul of Atlantic cod, once abundant, reaches new low

What’s Up Interview: Legendary artist and producer Peter Asher on The Beatles, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and more

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Bendigo Fletcher will perform on July 24

What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 2 – 6)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions names Brent Mahana its new Vice President of Business Development – Ports & Logistics

Newport Weather Forecast for Monday, May 9

The Coffee Grinder finds a new home in Newport

How gas prices have changed in the Providence Metro area in the last week

100 sports records and the stories behind them

Marchand scores twice, Bruins beat Canes to tie series at 2

Abreu gets 2-run double; White Sox complete sweep over BoSox

Most popular boy names in the 70s in Rhode Island

Local Obituaries

Obituary: Frank Souza Perry Jr

Obituary: Nicole C. Coite

Obituary: Jimmy A. Rodrigues

What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15

This Day in RI History: May 9, 1861 -U.S. Naval Academy moved to Newport

Local students have until May 9 to apply for nearly 100 new scholarships

The Sailing Museum will open its doors to the public on May 10

Edward Hirsch to present ‘The Heart of American Poetry at Charter Books on May 11

Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY coming to PPAC May 11-15

Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on May 11, here’s a look at what’s on their docket

Michelangelo – A Different View’ coming to the RI Convention Center May 12-June 12

FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall River for 3rd edition May 12-14

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13

Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14

RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14

NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14

Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21

Sting to bring “My Songs” World Tour to Mohegan Sun May 15