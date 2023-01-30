The Latest: What homes sold last week; Folk Fest tickets go on sale on Wednesday; and more
Plus: What’s Up this week in Newport County: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
What’s Up this week in Newport County: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
On Tap This Week: Aquidneck Growers Market, Improv comedy with The Bit Players, Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Musuem, and more.
Here are the 8 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 23 – 27, 2023
Tickets for the 2023 Newport Folk Festival go on sale on Feb. 1
3-day event scheduled to return to Fort Adams State Park from July 28 – 30, 2023.
RIPTA to use $5 million federal grant to develop a Safe Streets action plan for 29 Rhode Island communities
29 cities and towns across Rhode Island (including Newport, Portsmouth, Middletown, and Little Compton) will develop a Safe Streets action plan and may use it to apply for additional federal funding for roadway safety upgrades
Man charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment, seeking to learn what was disclosed about his grandfather’s death three years earlier.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud.
Newport Festivals Foundation awards a $10,000 grant to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County
The Club says that the funding will allow them to expand its recording studio and continue to offer such programs as the evidence-based BGCA programs of Lyricism 101, which focuses on expressive writing, and MusicMakers, which teaches the fundamentals of music production.
Rep. Carson introduces bill prohibiting, penalizing
contaminated construction fill
Bill is in response to the contractor’s violation at the 6/10 highway project
Barenaked Ladies bringing ‘Last Summer On Earth Tour’ to Mohegan Sun in July
Special guests Five For Fighting and Del Amitri join BNL on Friday, July 7th at Mohegan Sun Arena
Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission appoints new Executive Director
The selection follows a nearly year-long search that evaluated 28 candidates from Rhode Island and nationwide.
Best-performing Massachusetts stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +9.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL’s record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022
Stacker pulled statistics from Pro-Football-Reference.com to analyze the data behind the high number of different quarterbacks who started games during the 2022 NFL regular season. Read on to uncover our findings.
Governor McKee, EOHHS announce Medical Respite Care Pilot
The Medical Respite Care pilot will serve community members statewide experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity who are preparing for or recovering from medical procedures, hospitalization, or generally are in need of a safe place to heal from an acute illness or injury.
Controversial Grammy wins—and how they’ve aged
Keep reading to discover some of the most controversial Grammy wins in history.
Proposed legislation would establish limits on grocery self-checkouts
The legislation (2023-H 5161) would restrict grocery stores from having more than eight self-checkouts operating at once, and require that those with self-checkouts also have a minimum of one staffed checkout per self-checkout.
Tensions run high as wind and boat speeds hit new lows with the IMOCA fleet crossing an unusually large doldrums
Weather
Recent Local Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Tippy’ Hussey
December 23, 1933 – January 29, 2023
