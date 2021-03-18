The Latest: Vaccine eligibility to open for all Rhode Islanders 16+ on April 19; 'There will be music in Newport this summer'; Sylvia resigns from Middletown Town Council
Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival planning to return this summer
Rhode Island plans to open up vaccination eligibility to all adults age 16 and older on April 19
Postponed: Ringo Starr announces PPAC date re-scheduled to 2022
Obituary | William J. Meteraud Jr.
Now Hiring – DEM: Lifeguards, park rangers, facilities attendants, and other staff
The Wilbury Theatre Group to present “God Talks to An Agnostic”
Robert Sylvia resigns from Middletown Town Council
Newport’s Daffodil Days change festival plans, expands to a month-long celebration
Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival returning Aug. 6 – 14
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, March 18
Watch Live: Newport City Council COVID-19 Crisis Update (March 18 at 4:30 pm)
Watch Live: Governor McKee, RIDOH host COVID-19 briefing (March 18 at 1 pm)
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 8 - 15)
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 16)
Brian C. Jones: Death empties one home; a church fills another
Senate approves bill to allow seniors to earn a property tax credit for volunteering
The Latest COVID-19 & Vaccination Data
