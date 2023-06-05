The Latest: Tickets now on sale for the U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club | Married couple three-peats at BankNewport 10 Miler
RIDOH & DEM issue reminder about harmful algae blooms; caution against contact with Almy Pond in Newport
These harmful algae blooms are capable of producing toxins, which have the potential to negatively impact humans and animals.
New York Yacht Club: Strong winds prove no match for Women’s 2v2 Team Race competitors
Bristol Yacht Club Survives & Wins Windy Women’s 2v2 Team Race
Westerly Council asked to endorse anti-obscenity bill
The bill makes illegal the promotion “for the purpose of commercial gain” any “show, motion picture, performance, photograph, book, magazine, or other material which is obscene.”
Newport County Real Estate Market: A look at the 25 homes that sold last week
A look at the 25 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week, May 29 – June 2, 2023.
Discover what’s new in local food at Hope & Main’s Schoolyard Market
Opening for the season on June 14.
Ticket packages are now on sale for the 44th U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
Early-bird ticket pricing available through Sept. 30
Portsmouth Historical Society Museum to open on June 11 and June 25 with special flags on display
In addition to the usual exhibits, two flags from the Society’s collection will be on display to celebrate Flag Day.
Married couple three-peats at BankNewport 10 Miler
The breezy morning didn’t deter more than 1,300 runners from completing the gorgeous course
Obituary: John C. Vieira
September 21, 1935 – June 03, 2023
Obituary: M. Theresa Santos
October 11, 1934 – May 27, 2023
What’s Up Today: Monday, June 5
