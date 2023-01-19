General on-sale for tickets begins February 1 at 1 pm

Bouchard Restaurant & Inn is welcoming the new year with a new name, but promising to continue to deliver the same great experience.

Musical based on the Alanis Morrissette album playing through Sunday Jan. 22

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Rhode Island using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level.

TSA: Record number of firearms detected at New England airports in 2022

The increase in firearms detected at New England airports mirrored what happened around the country.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level.

The Light Foundation and DEM set to team up for 3rd Annual Mentored Youth Wild Turkey Hunt

The two-day event, set for April 21-22, is free and open to youths 12 to 15, whether they are first-time or proficient hunters.

Presidents Day: Ten facts everyone should know (but probably doesn’t) about President George Washington

Ten key facts everyone should know about the importance of the nation’s first president.

Construction company says illegal dumping charges baseless

A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong.

Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say

The warming of the waters off the East Coast has come at an invisible, but very steep cost — the loss of microscopic organisms that make up the base of the ocean’s food chain.

NFL: 5 teams to play home games in Germany, London in 2023

The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season.

