The Latest: Tickets for Newport Folk go on sale on Feb. 1; Bouchard Restaurant & Inn to rebrand as ‘Chanterelle Restaurant’
Plus - Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC; Record number of firearms detected at New England airports in 2022
Newport Folk Festival returns July 28 – 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1
General on-sale for tickets begins February 1 at 1 pm
Bouchard Restaurant & Inn to rebrand as ‘Chanterelle Restaurant’
Bouchard Restaurant & Inn is welcoming the new year with a new name, but promising to continue to deliver the same great experience.
Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC
Musical based on the Alanis Morrissette album playing through Sunday Jan. 22
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Rhode Island history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Rhode Island using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level.
TSA: Record number of firearms detected at New England airports in 2022
The increase in firearms detected at New England airports mirrored what happened around the country.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level.
The Light Foundation and DEM set to team up for 3rd Annual Mentored Youth Wild Turkey Hunt
The two-day event, set for April 21-22, is free and open to youths 12 to 15, whether they are first-time or proficient hunters.
Presidents Day: Ten facts everyone should know (but probably doesn’t) about President George Washington
Ten key facts everyone should know about the importance of the nation’s first president.
Construction company says illegal dumping charges baseless
A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong.
Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say
The warming of the waters off the East Coast has come at an invisible, but very steep cost — the loss of microscopic organisms that make up the base of the ocean’s food chain.
NFL: 5 teams to play home games in Germany, London in 2023
The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the NFL’s 2023 regular season.
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
This Day In History: January 19th, 1996, North Cape Oil Spill