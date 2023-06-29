The state Department of Health is ordering swimming at Third Beach closed temporarily due to elevated bacteria counts in its water testing, according to the Town of Middletown.

RI DEM, other environmental consultants to provide updates on excavated soil that is piling up at Rogers High School.

The Board of Directors of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame announced today that Ashley Householder has been appointed executive director.

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Here’s a look at some of the cases the court has left to decide from the term that began back in October:

As a journalist, I’ve written too many stories about people losing fingers and suffering severe burns because of taking a cavalier approach to shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

During its recent Annual Meeting at Marble House, the Preservation Society of Newport County membership elected three new trustees.

Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back, Featuring More Than 60 Local Eateries

Human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

As a Black student who was raised by a single mother, Makia Green believes she benefited from a program that gave preference to students of color from economically disadvantaged backgrounds when she was admitted over a decade ago to the University of Rochester.

American team arrives to the Grand Finale as the winners of The Ocean Race

11th Hour Racing Team wins The Ocean Race

11th Hour Racing Team has won The Ocean Race 2022-23, the world’s longest and toughest team sporting event – the first time a US team has won in the 50-year history of the Race.

Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!

Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.

All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing

The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.

The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.

Important ticketholder information for Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour at Gillette Stadium

Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.

If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!

RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities.

Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration.

The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.