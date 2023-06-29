The Latest: Third Beach temporarily closed for swimming | Newport City Council to discuss excavated dirt at Rogers High School during special meeting
Plus - Ashley Householder named Executive Director of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame
The state Department of Health is ordering swimming at Third Beach closed temporarily due to elevated bacteria counts in its water testing, according to the Town of Middletown.
Newport City Council to host special meeting on the excavated soil at Rogers High School
RI DEM, other environmental consultants to provide updates on excavated soil that is piling up at Rogers High School.
Ashley Householder named Executive Director of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame
The Board of Directors of The Sailing Museum and National Sailing Hall of Fame announced today that Ashley Householder has been appointed executive director.
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
A divided Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say
Here’s a look at some of the cases the court has left to decide from the term that began back in October:
Just My Opinion: Home fireworks displays sent more than 10,000 to hospital in 2022
As a journalist, I’ve written too many stories about people losing fingers and suffering severe burns because of taking a cavalier approach to shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Preservation Society elects new trustees during Annual Meeting
During its recent Annual Meeting at Marble House, the Preservation Society of Newport County membership elected three new trustees.
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 9 – 22
Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back, Featuring More Than 60 Local Eateries
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.
In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equality
As a Black student who was raised by a single mother, Makia Green believes she benefited from a program that gave preference to students of color from economically disadvantaged backgrounds when she was admitted over a decade ago to the University of Rochester.
11th Hour Racing Team welcomed into Genova as conquering heroes
American team arrives to the Grand Finale as the winners of The Ocean Race
What’s Up Today: Thursday, June 29
11th Hour Racing Team wins The Ocean Race
11th Hour Racing Team wins The Ocean Race
11th Hour Racing Team has won The Ocean Race 2022-23, the world’s longest and toughest team sporting event – the first time a US team has won in the 50-year history of the Race.
Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport: June 26 – July 4
Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!
Congressional District 1 Special Election Candidate Declaration period is June 29 – 30
Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.
11th Hour Racing Team Redress hearing will be on June 29 in Genova
All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing
Top of Pelham to host local art show – sponsored by Hangar 420
The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.
Jamestown Arts Center’s 11th Annual Summer Soirée set for June 30
The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.
Ed Sheeran returns to Gillette Stadium on June 30 and July 1
Important ticketholder information for Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour at Gillette Stadium
What to know about the City Of Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks Display
Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.
Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island
If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!
‘Quiet Fireworks’ viewing at Beavertail will allow people with sensitivities to enjoy Newport’s display from across the Bay
RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities.
Celebrate the 247th Anniversary of the founding of our country in historic Newport
Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration.
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul plans to visit Rhode Island for the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration
The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.