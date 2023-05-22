The Latest: Things to do this week and Memorial Day Weekend | Recent real estate transactions
Concert Recap and Photos: Sun Ra Arkestra brings cosmic jazz vibes to The Met
What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more
Legendary band led by 98-year-old Marshall Allen thrills crowd in Pawtucket
What Sold: 19 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 15 – 19)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Celtics’ 3-0 deficit is surmountable to Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz
Even though the odds are against them, former Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer David Ortiz isn’t giving up on the Boston Celtics.
Save The Bay’s annual Taste of the Bay fundraiser returns on June 22
Three dozen local food and drink vendors to join Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay event, a celebration of the flavors, sights and sounds of Narragansett Bay
Rick Hoyt, who became a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing wheelchair, has died at 61
Rick Hoyt, who with his father pushing his wheelchair became a fixture at the Boston Marathon and other races for decades, has died. He was 61.
Child & Family to Host 9th Annual Townsend Luncheon on June 21
The Luncheon will benefit Child & Family programs and will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from noon to 2pm, at OceanCliff Hotel & Resort in Newport, RI.
Q&A: Liv Ullmann, cinema royalty and major Cannes draw, looks back
In an interview, the Norwegian actor, who lives in Boston, reflected on the passing of time and her halcyon decade with Bergman, one of cinema’s great collaborations.
They’re back: Great white shark spotted feeding on seal off Cape Cod coast
A great white shark was seen chomping on a seal off the coast of Cape Cod over the weekend, in a sure sign that summer is fast approaching.
DEM announces acquisition of a 61-acre parcel of forestland near Big Riber Management Area
DEM’s purchase of the Beaudreau property for $610,000 connects the 8,375-acre Big River Management Area and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s 1,233-acre Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge spanning the towns of Exeter and West Greenwich.
Steve Martin and Martin Short coming to PPAC
Martin and Short will be joined by special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
11th Hour Racing Team leads into the Atlantic
It’s 11th Hour Racing Team at the head of the fleet on Monday as the four racing IMOCAs push east into the Atlantic Ocean.
Here’s what’s on tap for adult programs in June at the Tiverton Public Library
A Moveable Feast of Ideas: Jane Eyre, Monthly Poetry Workshop, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Elizabeth “Betsy” Dees
December 05, 1935 – April 30, 2023
Pauline “Polly” Mello Oyer
October 18, 1973 – May 17, 2023
Kathleen Luana Cherenzia
June 28, 1961 – May 16, 2023
Anthony Brian Kirmil
April 28, 1952 – May 18, 2023
What’s Up This Week
Newport City Council and Newport School Committee to host joint workshops on May 22 & 25
Here’s what’s on the agenda.
Rhode Island Natural History Survey and Mount Hope Farm to present World Turtle Day Film Festival on May 23
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project.
The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023
Newport Folk Festival favorites to launch national tour.
Newport Art Museum will host a panel discussion on Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice
This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 24
Public hearing on the FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget, and much more.
Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary opens with ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’
Opening of the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea on May 24.
What’s Up Interview: ‘Goodnight, Sweetheart Goodnight’ playwright Darcie Dennigan and composer Niki Healy
World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.
New Music Festival coming to Wakefield May 27
Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more
Jamestown Arts Center to host a Kite Making Drop-In Workshop on May 28
This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 20 – 27)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).