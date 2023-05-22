On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more

Legendary band led by 98-year-old Marshall Allen thrills crowd in Pawtucket

Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.

Even though the odds are against them, former Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer David Ortiz isn’t giving up on the Boston Celtics.

Three dozen local food and drink vendors to join Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay event, a celebration of the flavors, sights and sounds of Narragansett Bay

Rick Hoyt, who with his father pushing his wheelchair became a fixture at the Boston Marathon and other races for decades, has died. He was 61.

The Luncheon will benefit Child & Family programs and will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from noon to 2pm, at OceanCliff Hotel & Resort in Newport, RI.

In an interview, the Norwegian actor, who lives in Boston, reflected on the passing of time and her halcyon decade with Bergman, one of cinema’s great collaborations.

A great white shark was seen chomping on a seal off the coast of Cape Cod over the weekend, in a sure sign that summer is fast approaching.

DEM’s purchase of the Beaudreau property for $610,000 connects the 8,375-acre Big River Management Area and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s 1,233-acre Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge spanning the towns of Exeter and West Greenwich.

Martin and Short will be joined by special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

It’s 11th Hour Racing Team at the head of the fleet on Monday as the four racing IMOCAs push east into the Atlantic Ocean.

A Moveable Feast of Ideas: Jane Eyre, Monthly Poetry Workshop, and more.

Our supporters help What’sUpNewp grow. Join them and make a contribution to support our local, independent journalism.

Recent Local Obituaries

December 05, 1935 – April 30, 2023

October 18, 1973 – May 17, 2023

June 28, 1961 – May 16, 2023

April 28, 1952 – May 18, 2023

What’s Up This Week

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more.

Here’s what’s on the agenda.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project.

Newport Folk Festival favorites to launch national tour.

This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.

Public hearing on the FY 2024 & FY 2025 Proposed Biennial Operating Budget, and much more.

Opening of the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea on May 24.

World premiere musical from Wilbury Theatre Group opening May 25 at Waterfire Arts Center

A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.

Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more

This event is free and open to the public; all materials will be provided.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).