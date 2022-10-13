The Latest: The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future
Plus: Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball; Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning
The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future
Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket
Letter: These Midterm elections are pivotal
Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19
Weather forecast for Newport County
Fall water main flushing program set to begin across Aquidneck Island
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Elijah Gizzarelli, candidate for Governor
Editorial Roundup: New England￼
Police: Officers may have been ‘lured’ into deadly ambush￼
Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with David Cicilline, candidate for RI Congressional District 1￼￼￼
CCRI Players lighten the mood with the season-opening production of ‘Clown Bar’
Senator Reed-backed Bill to help states with energy and cost-saving weatherization upgrades gets included in NDAA￼
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to discuss Naval Station resilience
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dan McKee, candidate for Governor￼￼￼
Letter: Lauren Carson has a proven track record of delivering for her constituents
The Ocean Race launches Generation Ocean to inspire young people to protect the ocean￼
Newport Art Museum, Conexión Latina Newport to celebrate the Day of the Dead with !Qué Vivan los Muertos!
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Oct. 14 – 16
Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million
RIPEC releases road map for education reform in Rhode Island
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14
Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15
Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16
Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15
Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16
Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16
Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16
Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16
