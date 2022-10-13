Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

The Women’s Resource Center announces changes, plans for the future

Middletown man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket

Letter: These Midterm elections are pivotal

Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19

Weather forecast for Newport County

Fall water main flushing program set to begin across Aquidneck Island

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Elijah Gizzarelli, candidate for Governor

Editorial Roundup: New England￼

Police: Officers may have been ‘lured’ into deadly ambush￼

Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with David Cicilline, candidate for RI Congressional District 1￼￼￼

CCRI Players lighten the mood with the season-opening production of ‘Clown Bar’

Senator Reed-backed Bill to help states with energy and cost-saving weatherization upgrades gets included in NDAA￼

Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to discuss Naval Station resilience

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dan McKee, candidate for Governor￼￼￼

Letter: Lauren Carson has a proven track record of delivering for her constituents

The Ocean Race launches Generation Ocean to inspire young people to protect the ocean￼

Newport Art Museum, Conexión Latina Newport to celebrate the Day of the Dead with !Qué Vivan los Muertos!

What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Oct. 14 – 16

Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million

RIPEC releases road map for education reform in Rhode Island

Value What'sUpNewp? Support What'sUpNewp

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14

Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15

Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15

Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16

Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15

Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16

Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Fall Cruise Ship schedule