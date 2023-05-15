Brooklyn, NY band plays to sold out crowd in Newport

The Wayfinder is rehiring for all positions and is offering introductory rates and specials.

Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.

Market is held from 2 – 6 pm every Wednesday through October 25.

The participating teams will hail from as far away as Japan and as close as Newport, which has become a universal hub for 12 Metre sailing and home to many 12 Metres in the Americas Fleet as a result of the America’s Cup contested here in 12 Metres between 1958 and 1983.

Youth of the Year (YOY) is a Boys & Girls Clubs of America initiative wherein clubs across the US recognize an outstanding member and is the highest honor a Club member can achieve.

An eighth person has been convicted in connection with the stabbing death of a Rhode Island man who was attacked in a pharmacy parking lot after leaving a Providence nightclub, prosecutors said Monday.

This year’s keynote speaker is Kim Anderson, Creator and Co-founder of Plant City and Plant City X, and Co-founder and GP of EverHope Capital.

Opening of the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea on May 24.

The award was presented Friday at the organization’s 21st annual “Breakfast of Champions.”

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

The September 16th event is sponsored by Ragged Island Brewing Co. and will benefit the Fort Adams Trust.

For Newport, the numbers are more than challenging, according to the 200-page report, the 29th issued by Kids Count.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.