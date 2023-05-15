The Latest: The Wayfinder Hotel to reopen this summer | Photos: The Lone Bellow at The JPT
What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 8 – 12) | Wednesday farmers market returns on May 17 | and much more...
Concert Recap and Photos: Lone Bellow enchanting at Jane Pickens
Brooklyn, NY band plays to sold out crowd in Newport
Wayfinder Newport Hotel to reopen this summer
The Wayfinder is rehiring for all positions and is offering introductory rates and specials.
What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 8 – 12)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Wednesday farmers market opens on Memorial Boulevard for the season on May 17
Market is held from 2 – 6 pm every Wednesday through October 25.
12 Metre World Championship to return to Newport Jul. 30 – Aug. 5
The participating teams will hail from as far away as Japan and as close as Newport, which has become a universal hub for 12 Metre sailing and home to many 12 Metres in the Americas Fleet as a result of the America’s Cup contested here in 12 Metres between 1958 and 1983.
Middletown Senior named Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s Youth of the Year
Youth of the Year (YOY) is a Boys & Girls Clubs of America initiative wherein clubs across the US recognize an outstanding member and is the highest honor a Club member can achieve.
8th person convicted of clubgoer’s 2019 killing in Providence
An eighth person has been convicted in connection with the stabbing death of a Rhode Island man who was attacked in a pharmacy parking lot after leaving a Providence nightclub, prosecutors said Monday.
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to host Women in Business Luncheon
This year’s keynote speaker is Kim Anderson, Creator and Co-founder of Plant City and Plant City X, and Co-founder and GP of EverHope Capital.
Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary opens with ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’
Opening of the award-winning musical, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea on May 24.
Cortvriend named ‘Environmental Champion’ by Clean Water Action
The award was presented Friday at the organization’s 21st annual “Breakfast of Champions.”
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2nd Annual Newport Oktoberfest
The September 16th event is sponsored by Ragged Island Brewing Co. and will benefit the Fort Adams Trust.
Kids Count annual report shows many Rhode Island families struggling
For Newport, the numbers are more than challenging, according to the 200-page report, the 29th issued by Kids Count.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.