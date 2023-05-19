The Latest: The Ocean Race - The fight for first starts in Newport | Things To Do This Weekend
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps project
The Ocean Race: The fight for first starts in Newport
Three teams are within one point at the top of the leaderboard…
Middletown’s Christopher Bove makes connections as Student Senator at URI
Commencement 2023: Student Senator makes connections
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 20 – 27)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
Sidewalks along the north side will be temporarily closed and pedestrians will need to follow signage to avoid construction area
This Week At The Rhode Island General Assembly: Legislators make progress on key issues
One of the notable achievements was the passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which provides insurance coverage for abortion care to individuals on Medicaid and state employees.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19
The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.
Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina filed paperwork on Friday to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race, testing whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport: May 16 – 21
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (May 19-21)
Swift, Jackson, Sun Ra Arkestra and the International Portuguese Music Awards highlight a big weekend!
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 19-21)
Shakespeare, Comedy, Spring Festivals and more
Newport Navy Choristers to perform May 19 benefit concert for James L. Maher Center
The Newport Navy Choristers and the James L. Maher Center are both turning 70 this year, and they are celebrating with a special concert event benefiting the Maher Center.
Newport In Bloom to host its Annual Plant Sale on May 21
Time to start your Spring planting – while supporting a great cause.