Three teams are within one point at the top of the leaderboard…

Commencement 2023: Student Senator makes connections

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Sidewalks along the north side will be temporarily closed and pedestrians will need to follow signage to avoid construction area

One of the notable achievements was the passage of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which provides insurance coverage for abortion care to individuals on Medicaid and state employees.

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina filed paperwork on Friday to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race, testing whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Our supporters help What’sUpNewp grow. Join them and make a contribution to support our local, independent journalism.

What’s Up This Weekend

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.

Swift, Jackson, Sun Ra Arkestra and the International Portuguese Music Awards highlight a big weekend!

Shakespeare, Comedy, Spring Festivals and more

The Newport Navy Choristers and the James L. Maher Center are both turning 70 this year, and they are celebrating with a special concert event benefiting the Maher Center.

Time to start your Spring planting – while supporting a great cause.