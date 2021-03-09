The Latest: Status of major events in 2021; Vaccination plan for teachers; Hidden Newport
Rumford Pet Express and VillageMD expands to Aquidneck Island
Good Evening,
Here’s a look at our latest headlines, the latest COVID-19 data, and some other headlines out there.
The Latest on WhatUpNewp.com
Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021
VillageMD opens 12 new Village Medical clinics in Rhode Island
Two new exhibitions open at Newport Art Museum
Newport Festivals Foundation announces instrument bell cover donations
Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute
All-electronic tolling pilot program on Newport Pell Bridge ends Sunday
Rumford Pet Express acquires Pet Value stores; opens in Middletown, Barrington, Cumberland, and Wakefield
Henry Barnard School and Providence Country Day Enter Partnership
Governor McKee announces COVID-19 vaccination plan for teachers, school staff, and child care workers
Newport City Council to meet for COVID-19 Crisis Update on Thursday
Retired CCRI professors earn emeritus status honoring academic achievements
Obituary | James William Baccari
Offshore wind project off Martha’s Vineyard is one step closer to approval
Island Cinemas to reopen on April 2
Rogue Island Comedy Festival going semi-annual in 2021, will host a festival on Memorial Day Weekend and Columbus Day Weekend
What’s Up in Newport County today: Tuesday, March 9
On This Day in History – March 9, 1774: Tornado on Nantucket
This Day in RI History: March 9 – Jeffrey Osborne is born
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
WPRI - Lifespan has vaccine openings in Providence, Newport for people 65+
East Bay RI - Basketball courts proposed for Glen Farm in Portsmouth
VegNews - CHEF MATTHEW KENNEY OPENS RHODE ISLAND’S FIRST VEGAN DRIVE-THRU
General Assembly - Senators Miller, McCaffrey introduce bill to legalize, tax, and regulate cannabis in Rhode Island
ecoRI News - Plan Needed to Handle More Renewable Energy
URI Today - URI Athletics announces $3 million gift for basketball facility
RI.Gov - Department of Labor and Training Warns about Phishing Scams
Salve Today - Pell Center to hold roundtable on living through a year of the pandemic
Salve Today - University bolsters support for Salve’s LGBTQ+ community: Amanda Self is appointed to coordinate new initiatives
Salve Today - Virtual Hunger Concert to raise money for local food pantry
We’ll See You Out There
|2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.