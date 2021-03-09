The Latest: Status of major events in 2021; Vaccination plan for teachers; Hidden Newport

Good Evening,

Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021

VillageMD opens 12 new Village Medical clinics in Rhode Island

Two new exhibitions open at Newport Art Museum

Newport Festivals Foundation announces instrument bell cover donations

Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute

All-electronic tolling pilot program on Newport Pell Bridge ends Sunday

Rumford Pet Express acquires Pet Value stores; opens in Middletown, Barrington, Cumberland, and Wakefield

Henry Barnard School and Providence Country Day Enter Partnership

Governor McKee announces COVID-19 vaccination plan for teachers, school staff, and child care workers

Newport City Council to meet for COVID-19 Crisis Update on Thursday

Retired CCRI professors earn emeritus status honoring academic achievements

Obituary | James William Baccari

Offshore wind project off Martha’s Vineyard is one step closer to approval

Island Cinemas to reopen on April 2

Rogue Island Comedy Festival going semi-annual in 2021, will host a festival on Memorial Day Weekend and Columbus Day Weekend

What’s Up in Newport County today: Tuesday, March 9

On This Day in History – March 9, 1774: Tornado on Nantucket

This Day in RI History: March 9 – Jeffrey Osborne is born

