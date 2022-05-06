Since 2012, What’sUpNewp has been the go-to local, independent source for What’s Up in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. There’s no paywall here. But we need reader support. Your donation powers our reporting and keeps our content free for everyone.

Good Afternoon,

Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp as well as a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend;

The Latest

Nancy Pelosi to address Brown University commencement

Cindy’s Country Cafe, CJ’s Pub, Chopmist Charlie’s, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island

Newport Restaurant Group will host three hospitality job fairs in May

Smoke House reopens for the season

Now Hiring: 101+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Election 2022: Longtime legislator retires, Congressional endorsements

History of vaccine mandates in the US

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – The Backseat Lovers will perform on July 23

Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend (May 6-May 8)

Seafood and meat fraudster gets 10 years in federal prison

Newport County Open Houses: 21 listings to check out this weekend

Jockeys with the most Kentucky Derby wins

Adoptable Pet of The Week: Maggie May

Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area

Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on May 11, here’s a look at what’s on their docket

Tiffany Peay Jewelry celebrating its 25th Anniversary

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 6

New reparations focus: Black enclaves lost to development

Local Obituaries

Obituary: Angela Patricia Thorpe

Obituary: Mary Ellen Kane

Obituary: John Edward Beese

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up This Weekend: May 6 – 8

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 6-8)

Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party

Aquidneck Community Table finds a new home for Saturday Aquidneck Growers Market

Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7

NPT HAUS diversifies Newport music scene with high-energy techno

“Taking the Reigns” on Homelessness Kentucky Derby Party to be held Saturday, May 7 at Wyndham Newport

Photographer Winslow Martin’s ‘We Wait For Your Return: A Love Letter to Armenia’ coming to Boston Saturday May 7

Favorites to win the Kentucky Derby

Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School