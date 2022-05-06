The Latest: Smoke House reopens, Nancy Pelosi to speak at Brown, 101+ job opportunities
Plus: Businesses for sale, Newport Folk Festival lineup announcement, and Open Houses.
The Latest
Nancy Pelosi to address Brown University commencement
Cindy’s Country Cafe, CJ’s Pub, Chopmist Charlie’s, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
Newport Restaurant Group will host three hospitality job fairs in May
Smoke House reopens for the season
Now Hiring: 101+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Election 2022: Longtime legislator retires, Congressional endorsements
History of vaccine mandates in the US
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – The Backseat Lovers will perform on July 23
Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend (May 6-May 8)
Seafood and meat fraudster gets 10 years in federal prison
Newport County Open Houses: 21 listings to check out this weekend
Jockeys with the most Kentucky Derby wins
Adoptable Pet of The Week: Maggie May
Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on May 11, here’s a look at what’s on their docket
Tiffany Peay Jewelry celebrating its 25th Anniversary
Weather Forecast for Friday, May 6
New reparations focus: Black enclaves lost to development
Local Obituaries
Obituary: Angela Patricia Thorpe
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Weekend: May 6 – 8
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 6-8)
Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party
Aquidneck Community Table finds a new home for Saturday Aquidneck Growers Market
Second Annual ‘MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits’ will take place on May 7
NPT HAUS diversifies Newport music scene with high-energy techno
“Taking the Reigns” on Homelessness Kentucky Derby Party to be held Saturday, May 7 at Wyndham Newport
Photographer Winslow Martin’s ‘We Wait For Your Return: A Love Letter to Armenia’ coming to Boston Saturday May 7
Favorites to win the Kentucky Derby
Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School
