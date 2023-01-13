Singing for Shelter raises $10,000 for local homeless shelters

Since its inception 15 years ago, the annual concert, which features dozen of local musicians, has raised and donated $160,000 to the two local homeless shelters.

Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass

According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in the city of Newport sometime on September 17, 2022.

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Jan. 14 – 21)

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to race equity

Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which begin nationwide on Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service.

Here’s what happened this week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week, January 9 – 13, 2023.

Open Houses: 21 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 13 – 15, 2023.

US Navy warship to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient

A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who was severely wounded but continued to direct sailors who repelled an enemy attack in Vietnam.

Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread

Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.)

Johnston man found guilty of physically abusing 4-month-old son in 2017

According to the state’s evidence, in February 2017, the defendant physically abused his four-month-old son, causing multiple serious injuries, including seven fractures in both legs, a significant fracture to the child’s left hip, and right tibia, and three additional fractures in his shoulders.

Most commonly seen birds in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Rhode Island from Project FeederWatch.

RIPTA to reopen Photo Identification Office beginning Jan. 17

The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare bus pass applications, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm.

Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials documents get new home

Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston.

How the distortion of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s words enables more, not less, racial division within American society

Conservatives have a long history of contorting the words of Martin Luther King Jr. to further political goals at odds with King’s vision of a colorblind society.

What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 13 – 15

Hoods Up Weekend, Comedy Night at Rejects, Improv Comedy, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

Eileen A. Dallow

