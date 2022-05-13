Good Afternoon,

The Latest

Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

Column: US lands 2031 Rugby World Cup, if anyone cares

Bear Necessities: DEM reminds residents to remove backyard food sources that attract black bears

Gov. McKee, Lt. Gov. Matos, DEM, Local quahoggers launch sixth annual RI Quahog Week, May 15-21

Interfaith group asks Starbucks to drop vegan milk surcharge

Volunteers need for Newport’s June Secret Garden Tour – ‘On The Point’

Second show added for Judy Collins at The JPT

Total skier visits hits record in 2021-2022 season

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Black Opry Revue will perform on July 23

Starbucks in Maine is first in state to announce union plan

Vermont Legislature adjourns after passing $8 billion budget

Former Massachusetts teacher convicted of raping 5th-grade student years ago

Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend and beyond (May 13-15)

Newport County Health Care Collaborative to host Community Conversation on Human Services and the Workforce Crisis

Newport Weather Forecast for Friday, April 13

Local Obituaries

Marie Lourdes (DaSilva) Leduc

Marie E. Lombardo

Nancy J. Beverly

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up This Weekend: May 13 -15

Newport County Open Houses: 22 listings to check out this weekend

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 13-15)

Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY coming to PPAC May 11-15

Michelangelo – A Different View’ coming to the RI Convention Center May 12-June 12

FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall River for 3rd edition May 12-14

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13

Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14

RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14

NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14

Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21

Sting to bring “My Songs” World Tour to Mohegan Sun May 15