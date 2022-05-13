The Latest: Second show added for Judy Collins at The JPT, 100 job opportunities available right now, Launch of RI Quahog Week
What’s Up Interview: We speak to MY FAIR LADY stars Shereen Ahmed and RI native Kevin Pariseau
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Column: US lands 2031 Rugby World Cup, if anyone cares
Bear Necessities: DEM reminds residents to remove backyard food sources that attract black bears
Gov. McKee, Lt. Gov. Matos, DEM, Local quahoggers launch sixth annual RI Quahog Week, May 15-21
Interfaith group asks Starbucks to drop vegan milk surcharge
Volunteers need for Newport’s June Secret Garden Tour – ‘On The Point’
Second show added for Judy Collins at The JPT
Total skier visits hits record in 2021-2022 season
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Black Opry Revue will perform on July 23
Starbucks in Maine is first in state to announce union plan
Vermont Legislature adjourns after passing $8 billion budget
Former Massachusetts teacher convicted of raping 5th-grade student years ago
Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend and beyond (May 13-15)
Newport County Health Care Collaborative to host Community Conversation on Human Services and the Workforce Crisis
Newport Weather Forecast for Friday, April 13
Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Weekend: May 13 -15
Newport County Open Houses: 22 listings to check out this weekend
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 13-15)
Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY coming to PPAC May 11-15
Michelangelo – A Different View’ coming to the RI Convention Center May 12-June 12
FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall River for 3rd edition May 12-14
Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13
Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14
RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14
NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14
Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21
